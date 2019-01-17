Multi Channel Marketing Strategy: Helping Medical Devices Companies to Personalize Campaigns by Analyzing the Patient Behavior and Needs | Quantzig

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on the benefits of multi channel marketing for medical devices companies.

Technology has empowered customers and provided them with much more control over their purchasing processes, making it increasingly difficult for medical devices companies to stay a step ahead. They require strategies that can help them to find their targeted audiences to share their marketing message. Since 88% of patient-customers use mobile applications to view content online, and an average customer has about 4.5 devices with internet connections, medical devices companies need to formulate an effective multi channel marketing strategy. However, leveraging the benefits of multi channel marketing strategy is a difficult task for companies as they are more likely to end up spending unnecessarily and damaging the brand name rather than creating a powerful online presence.

Key challenges of multi channel marketing:

Marketing response attribution

Since multi channel marketing involves many platforms and touchpoints, it is very difficult for medical equipment companies to identify which campaign, channel, or sequence of touch points contributed to qualified sales and conversions. This further possesses challenges for marketers to make informed decisions on resources and budgeting.

Managing several promotions

Managing multiple channels is a challenging task for companies. They require integrated marketing to manage cross-promotions so that multiple channels work in tandem with one another and promotions of different campaigns can be done effectively.

Increased spend and time

Companies consistently need to develop micro-campaigns that span multiple channels fluidly. This multichannel marketing practice requires companies to invest in resources and time to make campaigns move in sync.

Benefits of multi channel marketing for medical devices companies:

Discover the patient behavior and needs

Multi channel marketing is crucial for medical devices companies to gain a holistic view of their patient-consumers. It provides them vital insights into their unique characteristics including target value or segment and lifecycle stages. A multi channel marketing strategy also enables medical equipment companies to develop market-focused and customer-focused analytical benchmarks that can be leveraged for making critical decisions for different marketing campaigns.

Segmentation

Segmentation of consumers allows the implementation of multi channel marketing plans in a strategic way. It empowers prospective patients to be a part of device decision-making process. This helps medical equipment companies to accurately develop medical devices that patients need at each stage of a specific disease.

Fine-Tuning: The Final Step

A well refined multi channel marketing strategy helps to direct resources to improvise marketing plans and make them effective and economical. Medical devices companies can even leverage big data and machine learning to build a business case for each campaign, predict ROI, and prioritize future campaigns.

