Multi Channel Marketing Strategy: Helping Medical Devices Companies to Personalize Campaigns by Analyzing the Patient Behavior and Needs | Quantzig

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on
the benefits
of multi channel marketing for medical devices companies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005472/en/
Key challenges of multi-channel marketing (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technology has empowered customers and provided them with much more
control over their purchasing processes, making it increasingly
difficult for medical
devices companies to stay a step ahead. They require
strategies that can help them to find their targeted audiences to share
their marketing message. Since 88% of patient-customers use mobile
applications to view content online, and an average customer has about
4.5 devices with internet connections, medical devices companies
need to formulate an effective multi channel marketing strategy.
However, leveraging the benefits of multi channel marketing
strategy is a difficult task for companies as they are more likely
to end up spending unnecessarily and damaging the brand name rather than
creating a powerful online presence.
Is the changing customer view making it difficult for your company
to refresh old data, bring in new data and update old models? Get
in touch with our experts to know how our multi
channel marketing strategy can help consolidate data of all customers.
Key challenges of multi channel marketing:
Marketing response attribution
Since multi channel marketing involves many platforms and
touchpoints, it is very difficult for medical equipment companies
to identify which campaign, channel, or sequence of touch points
contributed to qualified sales and conversions. This further possesses
challenges for marketers to make informed decisions on resources and
budgeting.
Managing several promotions
Managing multiple channels is a challenging task for companies. They
require integrated marketing to manage cross-promotions so that multiple
channels work in tandem with one another and promotions of different
campaigns can be done effectively.
Increased spend and time
Companies consistently need to develop micro-campaigns that span multiple
channels fluidly. This multichannel marketing practice requires
companies to invest in resources and time to make campaigns move in sync.
Integrating traditional and emerging channels can help in simplify
the creation and execution of cross-channel marketing campaigns by
enabling marketers to create a single campaign that can be replicated
across multiple channels. Request
a free proposal and know
how it can reduce costs and improve effectiveness of your multi channel
marketing strategy.
Benefits of multi channel marketing for medical
devices companies:
Discover the patient behavior and needs
Multi channel marketing is crucial for medical devices
companies to gain a holistic view of their patient-consumers. It
provides them vital insights into their unique characteristics including
target value or segment and lifecycle stages. A multi channel
marketing strategy also enables medical equipment companies
to develop market-focused and customer-focused analytical benchmarks
that can be leveraged for making critical decisions for different
marketing campaigns.
Wondering how to set analytical benchmarks and make competitive
multi channel marketing strategies? Request
for more information to
check out our portfolio of solutions and stay ahead of the curve.
Segmentation
Segmentation of consumers allows the implementation of multi channel
marketing plans in a strategic way. It empowers prospective patients
to be a part of device decision-making process. This helps medical
equipment companies to accurately develop medical devices
that patients need at each stage of a specific disease.
Fine-Tuning: The Final Step
A well refined multi channel marketing strategy helps to direct
resources to improvise marketing plans and make them effective and
economical. Medical devices companies can even leverage big
data and machine learning to build a business case for each
campaign, predict ROI, and prioritize future campaigns.
Are challenges associated with a multi-channel marketing strategy
stopping your firm from leveraging the true potential of
analytics-driven insights? Request
a free demo and access
your multi channel marketing data on the real-time dashboards.
About Quantzig
Quantzig
is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK,
Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our
clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to
leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists
of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more
information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005472/en/