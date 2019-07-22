Log in
Multi-Lactobacillus BARU Developed by GSL-BIO Showed Excellent Effects on Environmental Improvement

07/22/2019 | 07:01am EDT

BARU, the multi-lactobacillus developed by a Korean microorganism company GSL-BIO, has been proven to improve water quality drastically.

BARU is a multi-lactobacillus made of seed microorganism that was developed by fermenting natural herbs such as Houttuynia cordata, green tea, and black ginseng which are native to Korea, using original technology in a patented culture facility.

It contains a total of 12 kinds of bacteria including 9 lactobacillus and 3 fungus and is highly effective in removing green algae.

BARU has a remarkable decomposing capability and survivability which enables some of them to endure high temperatures exceeding 100℃. There are no side effects even if it is used repeatedly because it doesn't accumulate in the body nor the soil nearby.

BARU showed an immensely positive result in a trial application to fisheries. It reduced the mortality rate of fishery products and promoted their growth by cutting down their stress and improving the immune system. Besides, harmful bacteria, ammonia, and nitrous acid in the water and the amount of water required to be changed are significantly reduced to improve the water quality. The product is extremely helpful not just to fishery but also to the agricultural and livestock industries.

"Water pollution is one of the most urgent challenges that needs to be cleared by a global effort," said Young-mi Kim, a director of GSL LAB where BARU was developed. "Fermented lactobacillus are expected to be a great solution to water pollution."

More information on the multi-lactobacillus BARU, please visit http://gslbio.com/en/.


© Business Wire 2019
