Multi-Pack Holdings LLC :, a Cameron Holdings Portfolio Company, Completes Sale of its PVA Packaging Division

11/01/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

Cameron Holdings Corporation (“Cameron”) announced today that its portfolio company Multi-Pack Holdings LLC (“Multi-Pack”) has completed the sale of its Chicago, IL based PVA packaging division to U.S. Nonwovens, a Wind Point Partners portfolio company. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Multi-Pack and its operating subsidiary Multi-Pack South-Carolina (based in Greenville, SC) will continue to operate under the Multi-Pack name in the consumer, personal care, OTC & Rx pharmaceutical and industrial contract manufacturing sectors. “We are very bullish on the Multi-Pack business and are actively investing for growth.” said Steve Crass, President of Multi-Pack. Multi-Pack is investing in the construction of a new facility which will offer significant growth and process optimization opportunities. With its unique competencies in both blending and packaging along with strong customer and supplier relationships as well as its dedication to quality and service, Multi-Pack remains a leader in the contract manufacturing industry.

Brian Lovett, Vice President of Cameron commented, “This divestiture positions Multi-Pack to focus on its core markets, aggressively growing both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions in the contract manufacturing market.”

Lincoln International LLC provided transaction advisory services to Multi-Pack and Polsinelli served as legal counsel.

About Cameron Holdings

Cameron Holdings is a family office investment firm that specializes in the acquisition, growth and operation of middle market manufacturing. industrial service companies and value-added distribution companies across a broad range of end markets. Since its beginning in 1978, Cameron has developed a long and successful track record of completing over 40 transactions with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $1.0 billion. Additional information about Cameron is available at www.cameron-holdings.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a private equity investment firm with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About Multi-Pack

Multi-Pack South Carolina is a leading contract manufacturer of consumer, personal care, OTC & Rx pharmaceutical and industrial products with a broad range of packaging, blending and mixing capabilities. Multi-Pack serves its customers from its state-of-the-art packaging facility in Greenville, SC. Additional information about Multi-Pack is available at www.multipacksolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2019
