MultiBank Group : Celebrates the Opening of Its Regional Headquarters with the Launch of MultiBank LATAM in Mexico

08/29/2019 | 12:48am EDT

As part of its mission to expand further into the Latin American market, MultiBank Group celebrated the opening of its new regional headquarters, MultiBank LATAM, in Monterrey, Mexico. The regional office will be headed by seasoned industry professionals Jorge Alberto González Villarreal and Javier Ernesto González Jiménez.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005818/en/

MultiBank Group Launches LATAM Headquarters in Mexico (Photo: Business Wire)

MultiBank Group Launches LATAM Headquarters in Mexico (Photo: Business Wire)

During the opening ceremony of MultiBank LATAM, Jorge Alberto González (CEO) and Javier Ernesto González (CFO) presented the team who will be part of MultiBank LATAM in Mexico and spoke about the importance of building trust with the greater forex and financial trading community.

It is vital for the success of our business that we put our customers first, to help them achieve their investment and trading goals,” said Jorge Alberto González. ‘’That is why we give all our clients the necessary tools and support they require to make the best trading decision on the forex market.’’

The further addition of MultiBank LATAM in Mexico makes MultiBank Group one of the largest financial derivatives companies in the world, with offices in 20 cities worldwide, including Hong Kong, Sydney, Frankfurt, Vienna, Barcelona, Dubai, Istanbul, California, Guangzhou, Tianjin, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Kuwait, Cyprus, BVI and Cayman Islands, and regulated by ASIC, BaFin, FMA, FSC, CNMV, CIMA and RAK.

MultiBank LATAM will seek to expand within the upcoming 18 months to countries like Colombia, Argentina and Costa Rica, affirmed González.


© Business Wire 2019
