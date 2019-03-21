MultiCam To Exhibit At International Sign Expo 2019 In Las Vegas, NV

DALLAS, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiCam, a world-renowned CNC machinery supplier, will be showcasing some of their high-speed and precise CNC technology at the ISA Sign Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 24-26, 2019.

MultiCam will be making their return to the ISA Sign Expo 2019 and exhibit their highly acclaimed APEX3R CNC Router along with their all-new Celero 3 Series and Celero 7 Series Digital Cutting machines. All three MultiCam machines will route and/or knife cut different substrates to demonstrate the accuracy and capability of each cutting system.

"Both the APEX3R CNC Router and Celero Series line of Digital Cutters stand out from machines in their class as they offer nearly unlimited possibilities for the Sign, Graphics, Print, and Visual Communications industries. By displaying them at the ISA Sign Expo, attendees will be able to witness first-hand the functionality and versatility each machine offers. We will also have our well-experienced Sales and Application Engineers in our booth to answer any general or application specific questions to get customers on the right path to their CNC solution," says Director of Global Sales and Marketing, Philip Fassnacht.

MultiCam will be performing live Routing and Knife cutting demonstrations on materials such as acrylic, aluminum, dibond, falcon board, sign foam, sintra, styrene, and vinyl * on their APEX3R CNC Router and Celero 3 & 7 Series Digital Cutter. Stop by MultiCam's Booth #3007 to receive a cut sample. Registration is required and tickets are available for purchase on the ISA Sign Expo website.

*Machine demonstrations cut materials subject to change without notice.

ABOUT MULTICAM INC .

Founded in 1989, MultiCam has manufactured over 13,000 CNC cutting solutions for various applications and industries around the globe. MultiCam's product portfolio include CNC Router, Digital Cutter, Laser, Plasma, and Waterjet cutting machines. Designed and manufactured out of their 108,000 square-foot facility in North Texas, each machine made to order and built to last. A global network of process application experts support MultiCam which include 60 locations worldwide with 20 Technology Centers across North America alone.

