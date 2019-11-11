Log in
MultiChoice profits leap on cost controlling measures

11/11/2019 | 10:07am EST
Satellite dishes connect township residents to South Africa's DSTV television network, owned by telecommunications giant Naspers in Khayelitsha township

Africa's biggest pay-TV group MultiChoice saw half-year profits leap 22%, it said on Monday, as it further cut losses outside of its home market South Africa and as foreign exchange swings worked in its favour.

The company, spun off by South African e-commerce giant Naspers in February, said last week its profits for the period could increase by up to 25%.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 341 cents for the six months to Sept. 30, compared to 78 cents a year earlier.

MultiChoice shares were up 0.1% at 133.06 rand by 1449 GMT, outperforming a drop in the wider index.

"The group added 1.2 million 90-day active subscribers, representing 7% year-on-year growth, taking the overall 90-day active subscriber base to 18.9 million households at 30 September," the group said in a statement.

"In the absence of specific one-off events in the prior year, subscriber growth rates reflected more normalised trends."

It said its performance had benefited from tight cost controls and the lower depreciation of the rand against the U.S. dollar compared to the prior period.

That led to a drop in unrealised foreign exchange losses related to liabilities from U.S. dollar-denominated transponder leases.

Since its foundation three decades ago, the company has grown to reach 18.9 million households across 50 African countries with pay-TV products and a streaming service called Showmax that competes with rivals like Netflix.

The subscriber base is split between 8.2 million households in South Africa and 10.7 million in international markets.

The group reported a 2% increase in its home market revenues and a 5% increase in its other African markets.

Loss-making operations elsewhere in Africa are still weighing on performance but are moving back towards profitability, it said, adding that the growing TV and streaming market on the continent is central to its growth strategy.

As well as Netflix, the company faces competition from a host of other local and regional players in both streaming and pay-TV, and from other industries also in the battle to win screen time, such as gaming and user-generated content.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney and Naledi Mashishi; Editing by Jan Harvey)
