MultiGreen Partners with Delos to Integrate Residential Wellness Solutions in Attainable Housing Units

40,000 attainable housing units to be constructed by MultiGreen will incorporate leading health and wellness solutions in addition to sustainable design features

MultiGreen, a real estate development and operating company specializing in ground-up construction of attainable, sustainable with tech-enabled multifamily housing, today announced its intent to integrate Delos’ leading wellness solution across 40,000 attainable housing units in the U.S. MultiGreen intends to integrate the Delos’ DARWIN Home Wellness Intelligence Network, a residential system designed to enhance human health and well-being by monitoring, calibrating and responding to changing indoor environmental conditions.

DARWIN focuses on four main components: air filtration to help eliminate pathogens, allergens, and other airborne pollutants; water purification to remediate water quality concerns; and dynamic circadian lighting and comfort-focused technologies to help improve sleep quality and improve energy levels. The collaboration will build upon MultiGreen’s leadership in building attainable green housing, leveraging Delos’ expertise in wellness real estate and technology to provide MultiGreen residents a sustainable and health-focused living environment.

“It is now more important than ever to take actions that not only respond to today’s public health crisis, but also help prepare us to be even more resilient in the future,” said Delos Founder and CEO Paul Scialla. “We know that our buildings are a critical tool in this strategy, and MultiGreen has quickly expanded upon its incredible mission to ensure that health and well-being is a priority across all of its properties.”

Delos has fostered research collaborations with leading medical institutions, architects, scientists, and wellness thought leaders to introduce wellness standards, programs and solutions into the built environment. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial and hospitality spaces.

“MultiGreen is committed to improving the state of the world by constructing attainable green housing. With this strategic collaboration with Delos, the MultiGreen living spaces will now provide a healthy environment and seek to promote well-being. MultiGreen utilizes technology to enhance affordability for residents while providing state-of-the-art digital amenities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that we owe it to our residents to deliver solutions like Delos’ DARWIN system that will make their home a healthier place to live,” said Randy Norton, Founder and Chairman of the Board at MultiGreen.

About Delos

Delos is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep and play. Informed by more than seven years of research and rigorous analysis of environmental health impacts on people, Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard™, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness. Its subsidiary, the International WELL Building Institute, administers and continues WELL’s development and drives market adoption. Delos’ advisory board is comprised of leading professionals across real estate, government policy, medicine and sustainability, including renowned wellness luminary Deepak Chopra and sustainability advocate Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information about Delos, please visit www.delos.com.

About MultiGreen

MultiGreen Properties is a real estate development and operating company dedicated to the construction of attainable, sustainable and technology-enabled multifamily properties. MultiGreen Properties was co-founded in 2019 by Green Mesa Capital, a single family office, and i(x) investments, a permanently capitalized company, providing a historic opportunity to create economic growth and catalytic social impact in housing supply-constrained markets. The mission of MultiGreen Properties is to be a Top 25 Owner of newly constructed multifamily homes by 2030, and to be recognized as a global leader in sustainable entry-level housing. Our vision is singular: deploy capital intentionally and invite like-minded families to join us. MultiGreen specializes in the neighbor living experience platform provided by our Building-as-a-Service (BaaS). For more information, please visit www.multi.green.

