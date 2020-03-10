MultiPIE Your Sweet Potato Pies by Three on Pi Day

Bojangles’ offers Three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14 on March 14

On National Pi Day, March 14, Bojangles’ guests can enjoy three of the Southern chain’s delicious Sweet Potato Pies for the mathematically satispieing price of $3.14.

On March 14, guests can enjoy three of Bojangles' Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14. (Photo: Bojangles')

The Bojangles’ Sweet Potato Pie is a crisp, oven-baked pastry, with a decadent sweet potato puree filling. Baked to a golden-brown, each pie is then brushed with a delectable cinnamon butter before serving. Despite their rectangle shape, these treats are the perfect way to celebrate a day that’s all about circles.

“Combining math and dessert has never been so much fun,” said Chef Marshall Scarborough, Bojangles’ vice president of menu and culinary innovation. “But seriously, three of our indulgent Sweet Potato Pies plus one great price equals a tasty treat for our customers to enjoy!”

Bite into this special while it’s hot, because it only runs on March 14. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 750 system-wide restaurants in 11 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

