Multicolor Holography Technology Could Enable Extremely Compact 3D Displays

Researchers have developed a new approach to multicolor holography that
could be used to make 3D color displays for augmented reality glasses,
smartphones or heads-up displays without any bulky optical components.
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, researchers from
Duke University, USA describe how they encoded a multicolor image onto a
300-by-300 micron hologram in a 2D waveguide structure, a very thin
structure that guides light. The computer-generated hologram produces
complex multicolor holographic images when the grating coupler is
illuminated by red, green and blue light.
“The hologram could be embossed directly onto the lenses of augmented
reality glasses to project an image directly into the pupil of the eye
without requiring any bulky lenses, beam splitters or prisms,” said
Daniel L. Marks, a member of the research team. “It could also be used
to project a 3D image from a smartphone onto a wall or nearby surface.”
The new fabrication method encodes holograms in a material that is
compatible with integrated photonics technology. This means that the
holographic devices are easy to mass manufacture with the same
fabrication methods used to make computer chips. The hologram producing
elements could be incorporated into tiny chip-based devices that also
house the light sources required to create the 3D images.
From one color to three
The new multicolor holography technique is based on computer-generated
holograms. Unlike traditional holography, which requires a physical
object and laser beams to create the interference pattern necessary to
form a holographic image, computer-generated holography generates
interference patterns digitally.
Computer generated holograms provide high-resolution 3D images, but it
has proven difficult to create them in more than one color. The Duke
team overcame this challenge by fabricating a grating — a series of
fringes —and a binary hologram in a waveguide made of a light-sensitive
material known as photoresist. They developed a way to integrate the
interference patterns for red, green and blue into a single binary
hologram pattern.
“One of the difficult parts of making a multicolor display is combining
the colors and then precisely separating them to generate a full color
image,” said Zhiqin Huang, first author of the paper. “With our approach
this is all done all in one step on a single surface without any beam
splitters or prisms. This makes it extremely amenable to integration
into portable devices.”
Another important achievement was creating the holographic device in a
waveguide structure. “Others who have tried to create multicolor
computer-generated holograms didn’t use a waveguide, which makes it a
challenge to integrate the structure into a device,” said David R.
Smith, leader of the research team. “Our design offers easier and more
flexible integration with a form factor small enough for augmented
reality and other displays.”
Single-step color images
The researchers used their new holography method to encode interference
patterns for static multicolor holograms of an apple, a flower and a
bird. The resulting holographic images all matched well with theoretical
predictions. Although they fabricated very small holograms for the
demonstration, the researchers say that the technique could be easily
scaled up to create larger displays. They also believe their approach
could be incorporated with existing technologies — such as those used to
make liquid crystal displays — to create dynamic images.
The researchers are now working to optimize the technology by reducing
the light lost by the structures that encode the holograms. They also
point out that incorporating the structures into a single integrated
device with lasers would be necessary to make the technique practical.
Paper: Z. Huang, D. L. Marks, D. R. Smith, “Out-of-Plane
Computer-Generated Multicolor Waveguide Holography,” Optica, 6,
2, 119-124 (2019).
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1364/OPTICA.6.000119
