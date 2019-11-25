Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Multifamily Built-for-Rent: 93% Market Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:43am EST

An elevated rental share of multifamily construction is holding typical apartment size below levels seen during the pre-Great Recession period. As multifamily developers build more for-sale housing units in the years ahead, the average size of multifamily homes is likely to rise.

According to third quarter 2019 data, the average per unit square footage of multifamily housing construction starts was 1,133, off from the post-recession high set at the start of 2015 (1,247 square feet). The median was 1,108 square feet for the third quarter of the year.

Because the quarterly data are volatile, it is worth examining the numbers on a one-year moving average basis. For the third quarter of 2019, the one-year moving average for multifamily size was 1,129 square feet, while the median was 1,091. The current moving-average of median size is 3% higher than the post-recession low, while the trailing average is near a post-recession low.

The market share of rental multifamily construction starts held steady at 93% during the third quarter of 2019. In contrast, the historical low share of 47% was set during the third quarter of 2005, during the condo building boom. An average share of 80% was registered during the 1980-2002 period. There were only 25,000 multifamily condo units that started construction over the last year, just slightly higher compared to the prior four quarter period (23,000).

Related

Tags: home building, housing, multifamily, multifamily built for rent, multifamily rental, multifamily size, size

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 14:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aMTU AERO ENGINES : Maintenance signs exclusive CFM56-7B contract with Malaysia Airlines Berhad
PU
09:58aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (November 25, 2019) First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
PU
09:57aCBS and Viacom to close merger on Dec. 4
RE
09:56aOrganigram expects revenue to rise in Q1 2020 compared with final quarter 2019
AQ
09:56aSPENDEDGE : Analyzes European Procurement Best Practices for Businesses - Request Free Platform Access for Detailed Insights
BU
09:55aThe Medicines Co. Shares Up 23% on Novartis Buyout Offer
DJ
09:55aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:53aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : GE brings in shipper Maersk's CFO as finance chief
RE
09:53aMexico to urge Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
RE
09:53aSINO HARBOUR : Voluntary announcement-increase in shareholdings by a substantial shareholder
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group