Multifamily Hospitality Company Vector Travel Lands Dyana Owens

Multifamily industry sales veteran, Dyana Owens, joins Vector Travel as National Sales Director in order to bring Vector's turnkey hospitality solution to more of the multifamily sector. Dyana served as Director of Business Development for BBIS Insurance until this month, and was an Account Executive at ForRent.com for a decade prior to joining BBIS. Before joining ForRent.com, Dyana worked in multifamily property management for Western National Group and ConAm Management.

Dyana will help lead Vector's national expansion efforts with conventional multifamily providers in stabilized and lease-up buildings with vacancy issues that can be solved through short term rental activities. In addition to her love for the multifamily industry, Dyana is passionate about travel and is uniquely positioned to help tens of thousands of consumers experience transformational travel as well. Dyana will open Vector Travel's office in Orange County, CA.

Vector Travel CEO, Mickey Kropf, expressed excitement and confidence in their new hire, saying, "Dyana is a dynamic multifamily sales professional with a formidable track record of expanding client and property lists, and we are fortunate to have her energy and experience representing our company."

Founded in early 2018, Vector Travel was the first full-service, tech-enabled multifamily hospitality company to partner with multifamily companies to generate a new form of NOI in assets with vacancy. Vector Travel's proprietary analytics and revenue management algorithms ensure best in class revenue performance for its clients across markets. Vector Travel currently operates in approximately 25 markets and is rapidly expanding. Contact info@vectorstays.com or visit www.vectorstays.com for additional information.

