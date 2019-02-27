Log in
Multimedia Plus Joins Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) As New Silver Partner

02/27/2019 | 01:07pm EST

The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) is pleased to announce a new sponsor relationship with Multimedia Plus (MMP), a technology company empowering the service industry’s frontline through INCITE®, its mobile associate communications platform (mACP).

“Multimedia Plus has more than two decades of experience working with leading retailers to help deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Gabe Hosler, CHART President and Vice President of Operations Support and Training for Del Taco. “A pain point of hospitality training professionals within CHART is streaming issues in the field. CHART members will look to MMP’s technology, such as its INCITE® solution, to deliver a hiccup-free, non-streaming approach to training team members with video and other high-bandwidth content.”

“We are looking forward to working with CHART as we focus on expanding into the restaurant and hospitality industries,” says David Harouche, CEO and CTO of Multimedia Plus. “Chad Waite, Director of Business Development, will be leading our efforts with CHART. He recently joined MMP after serving in several national sales and management positions in the food services industry. Waite’s addition to MMP follows a growing team of advisors and board members in the food services industry with backgrounds from Shake Shack, Yard House, and Cracker Barrel.”

CHART partners who support its mission:

Gold: ServSafe/National Restaurant Association, PlayerLync
Silver: AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo, American Hotel and Lodging Association Educational Foundation, DiscoverLink, Inkling, Gilmore Global, Clarify by HotSchedules, Legacy Event Productions, Multimedia Plus, Salesboost, TDn2K, ViaTech, Wisetail, and World Manager
Bronze: Creative Restaurant Solutions, People & Performance Strategies
Alliance: HR in Hospitality, International Food and Beverage Technology Association, and Dine Out for No Kid Hungry/Share our Strength

Contact: Lisa Marovec at 312.405.2634, lisa@chart.org, or visit www.chart.org.

CHART (chart.org), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professional and their organizations. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources.

Multimedia Plus (MMP), leader in mACP (mobile associate communications platform), is transforming the way brands engage globally with app-based communications for the frontline to improve performance. MMP’s patented technology platform, INCITE® powered by QuizScore®, ensures performance and execution of company strategies – where it counts – with customers. INCITE® has surpassed the delivery of over 1 million programs and 5 million modules to associates in 22 countries.


© Business Wire 2019
