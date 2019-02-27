Multimedia Plus Joins Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) As New Silver Partner

The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART)
is pleased to announce a new sponsor relationship with Multimedia Plus (MMP),
a technology company empowering the service industry’s frontline through
INCITE®, its mobile associate communications platform (mACP).
“Multimedia Plus has more than two decades of experience working with
leading retailers to help deliver exceptional customer experiences,”
said Gabe Hosler, CHART President and Vice President of Operations
Support and Training for Del Taco. “A pain point of hospitality training
professionals within CHART is streaming issues in the field. CHART
members will look to MMP’s technology, such as its INCITE®
solution, to deliver a hiccup-free, non-streaming approach to training
team members with video and other high-bandwidth content.”
“We are looking forward to working with CHART as we focus on expanding
into the restaurant and hospitality industries,” says David Harouche,
CEO and CTO of Multimedia Plus. “Chad Waite, Director of Business
Development, will be leading our efforts with CHART. He recently joined
MMP after serving in several national sales and management positions in
the food services industry. Waite’s addition to MMP follows a growing
team of advisors and board members in the food services industry with
backgrounds from Shake Shack, Yard House, and Cracker Barrel.”
CHART partners who support its mission:
Gold: ServSafe/National Restaurant Association, PlayerLync
Silver:
AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo, American Hotel and Lodging Association
Educational Foundation, DiscoverLink, Inkling, Gilmore Global, Clarify
by HotSchedules, Legacy Event Productions, Multimedia Plus, Salesboost,
TDn2K, ViaTech, Wisetail, and World Manager
Bronze: Creative
Restaurant Solutions, People & Performance Strategies
Alliance:
HR in Hospitality, International Food and Beverage Technology
Association, and Dine Out for No Kid Hungry/Share our Strength
Contact: Lisa Marovec at 312.405.2634, lisa@chart.org,
or visit www.chart.org.
CHART (chart.org), a non-profit professional association founded in
1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of
hospitality training professional and their organizations. CHART’s
mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve
performance through access to networks, education, and resources.
Multimedia Plus (MMP), leader in mACP (mobile associate
communications platform), is transforming the way brands engage globally
with app-based communications for the frontline to improve performance.
MMP’s patented technology platform, INCITE® powered by QuizScore®,
ensures performance and execution of company strategies – where it
counts – with customers. INCITE® has surpassed the delivery of
over 1 million programs and 5 million modules to associates in 22
countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005779/en/