Multimedia Plus : Launches First Public Demo of INCITE® 5.0 + Introduces Smartphone Version at NRF Booth #4929

0
01/02/2019 | 09:01am CET

Retail technology firm Multimedia Plus (www.multimediaplus.com) will be demonstrating the latest version of its INCITE mobile Associate Communications Platform (mACP) and will be launching its smartphone version at NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, being held January 13–15, 2019, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Demonstrations and case studies will be available at booth #4929.

A stellar customer experience is essential to a successful in-store experience, with the INCITE 5.0 platform leading the way to measurable results that empower front line associates. INCITE 5.0 upgrades include: a streamlined dashboard with slide out navigation menu, in-app search functionality, and enhanced tools for global communication.

Multimedia Plus will also be introducing a smartphone version of the platform to best meet the needs of its current and potential clients who have requested a version for Smartphone form factors. Supporting iOS, Windows or Android handheld devices from PCI compliant mobile POS to personal devices, INCITE 5.0 can now run everywhere you need it, including desktop computers.

“Challenges retailers face today include engaging and retaining talent as well as finding ways to make their training more efficient and cost-effective. INCITE 5.0 empowers front-line sales associates by delivering the information they need at the right time via a sophisticated, highly branded, private broadcast network,” says David Harouche, CEO and CTO of Multimedia Plus.

INCITE is a fully integrated omnichannel solution that allows employees to learn on the selling floor in bite-sized pieces, with real-time measurement that directly correlates to bottom-line results. The platform boosts key performance indicators by enhancing communication, product knowledge, and selling skills to improve the customer’s in-store experience.

INCITE features instant-on, non-streaming video; a self-publishing interface; granular targeting; real-time metrics; field accessibility; instant, internal global broadcasting from an iPad or desktop; and a simple dashboard interface. The platform provides up-to-date video-based content that guides associates to what they need to do now, ensuring consistency in training, communication, and results, all while saving on payroll, travel, printing, and distribution costs.

Companies relying on INCITE to help turn their employees into brand ambassadors include Brooks Brothers, New York & Company, Kate Spade New York, and Tiffany & Co.

For more information or to make an appointment at NRF, please visit MMP’s dedicated show landing page (http://www.multimediaplus.com/events/incite5-0/)


© Business Wire 2019
