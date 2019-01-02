Multimedia Plus : Launches First Public Demo of INCITE® 5.0 + Introduces Smartphone Version at NRF Booth #4929

Retail technology firm Multimedia
Plus (www.multimediaplus.com)
will be demonstrating the latest version of its INCITE
mobile Associate Communications Platform (mACP) and will be launching
its smartphone version at NRF
2019: Retail’s Big Show, being held January 13–15, 2019, at the
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Demonstrations and case
studies will be available at booth #4929.
A stellar customer experience is essential to a successful in-store
experience, with the INCITE 5.0 platform leading the way to measurable
results that empower front line associates. INCITE 5.0 upgrades include:
a streamlined dashboard with slide out navigation menu, in-app search
functionality, and enhanced tools for global communication.
Multimedia Plus will also be introducing a smartphone version of the
platform to best meet the needs of its current and potential clients who
have requested a version for Smartphone form factors. Supporting iOS,
Windows or Android handheld devices from PCI compliant mobile POS to
personal devices, INCITE 5.0 can now run everywhere you need it,
including desktop computers.
“Challenges retailers face today include engaging and retaining talent
as well as finding ways to make their training more efficient and
cost-effective. INCITE 5.0 empowers front-line sales associates by
delivering the information they need at the right time via a
sophisticated, highly branded, private broadcast network,” says David
Harouche, CEO and CTO of Multimedia Plus.
INCITE is a fully integrated omnichannel solution that allows employees
to learn on the selling floor in bite-sized pieces, with real-time
measurement that directly correlates to bottom-line results. The
platform boosts key performance indicators by enhancing communication,
product knowledge, and selling skills to improve the customer’s in-store
experience.
INCITE features instant-on, non-streaming video; a self-publishing
interface; granular targeting; real-time metrics; field accessibility;
instant, internal global broadcasting from an iPad or desktop; and a
simple dashboard interface. The platform provides up-to-date video-based
content that guides associates to what they need to do now, ensuring
consistency in training, communication, and results, all while saving on
payroll, travel, printing, and distribution costs.
Companies relying on INCITE to help turn their employees into brand
ambassadors include Brooks Brothers, New York & Company, Kate Spade New
York, and Tiffany & Co.
For more information or to make an appointment at NRF, please visit
MMP’s dedicated show landing page
(http://www.multimediaplus.com/events/incite5-0/)
