Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Multimedia Projector Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Demand From Education And Corporate Sectors To Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the multimedia projector market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.22 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005758/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multimedia Projector Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multimedia Projector Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand from education and corporate sectors will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost of multimedia projectors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing demand from education and corporate sectors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of multimedia projectors might hamper market growth.

Multimedia Projector Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Multimedia Projector Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
  • DLP
  • LCD
  • Others
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41257

Multimedia Projector Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our multimedia projector market report covers the following areas:

  • Multimedia Projector Market size
  • Multimedia Projector Market trends
  • Multimedia Projector Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increase in product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the multimedia projector market growth during the next few years.

Multimedia Projector Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the multimedia projector market, including some of the vendors such as BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the multimedia projector market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Multimedia Projector Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist multimedia projector market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the multimedia projector market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the multimedia projector market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multimedia projector market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • DLP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • LCD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BenQ Corp.
  • Canon Inc.
  • Coretronic Corp.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pGE Exits Lightbulb Business It Pioneered -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:56pMoleculin Announces Common Stock Will Resume Trading on the NASDAQ on May 28, 2020
PR
05:56pKay Properties and Investments Helps Client Invest $10.42 Million in 1031 Exchange Solution
GL
05:55pLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Successful placement of all LPKF shares owned by entities related to Bantleon-Group
EQ
05:53pINDEPENDENT BANK : 2020Q2 Investor Package
PU
05:53pPETARDS : 27/05/2020 – RTS Solutions Service Support Agreement
PU
05:53pMESOBLAST : Reports Strong Financial Position and Substantial Operational Progress For the Period Ended March 31, 2020
AQ
05:53pBRUNSWICK : Mercury Marine enters into supply agreement with BRP; will immediately become outboard engine of choice for Alumacraft, Manitou & Telwater brands
AQ
05:52pPRADO GROUP : Appoints Bridgett McCormick, Acquisitions Manager, Pacific Northwest
BU
05:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2ENEL S.P.A. : Miss Your Office? Some Companies Are Building Virtual Replicas
3CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 billion bailout
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault and Nissan rule out merger as they unveil survival plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group