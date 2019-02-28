Multiple Energy Technologies Sues Hologenix for False and Misleading Claims Regarding Celliant

Multiple Energy Technologies LLC, the maker of Redwave®-brand
bioceramics, filed a lawsuit today in the United States District Court
of California, Central District, against Hologenix LLC for making false
and misleading claims about the Hologenix competing product, Celliant®,
in violation of the Lanham Act. MET believes that these false claims
have persuaded customers, potential customers, manufacturers and
consumers to switch from using Redwave or buying Redwave-containing
products to using Celliant or buying Celliant-containing products,
causing millions of dollars in damages to MET.
On its website and in social media and press releases, Hologenix has
made false statements regarding its product, alternately stating that
the Food and Drug Administration has “determined” that Celliant provides
health benefits or that the FDA has “approved” Celliant. Hologenix has
made these claims in its Twitter feed, on its Facebook page and in other
social media. Hologenix has repeatedly used the hashtag “#FDAapproved”
when tweeting about its product.
The false claims attracted supportive media attention in Huffington
Post, Shape Inc., WWD Digital Daily, Gear
Patrol and Talking Points Memo, which repeated Celliant’s
“FDA approval.” As alleged in MET’s federal court complaint, in fact,
the FDA has neither “approved” Celliant nor made any determination about
its purported health benefits.
MET’s attorney, Barry
W. Lee of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, commented: “By claiming the FDA
has approved Celliant when it has not, Hologenix is deceiving consumers
and manufacturing partners by trading on the reputation of a federal
agency. This is exactly the sort of unfair and deceptive practice that
the Lanham Act and other federal laws are designed to prevent. And MET
intends to vigorously pursue its rights and protect its product.”
About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP is one of the nation’s leading law and
consulting firms, with offices strategically located in California (Los
Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New
York (New York City and Albany), Chicago and Washington, D.C. The firm
represents a sophisticated client base — including Fortune 500,
middle-market and emerging companies — across a range of practice areas
and industry sectors. For more information, visit https://www.manatt.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006115/en/