Multiple Proposals

07/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT

(Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those given to them in the initial announcement made on 21 April 2020.)

Reference is made to the Company's announcement made on 21 April 2020 in relation to the Proposed AOF And AOF I Settlement.

The Board of Directors of Hua-An wishes to announce that the Company had on 23 July 2020 entered into a Supplemental Letter with AOF and AOF I for the purpose of amending the settlement terms for the outstanding amount of RM1,575,000.00 and RM525,000.00 owing to AOF and AOF I respectively under the Settlement Agreements dated 21 April 2020 entered into between the Company and AOF and AOF I ('Outstanding Sum'). The revision shall be as follows:

1. A sum of RM2,000,000.00 being part of the Outstanding Sum shall be set-off without cash by way of issuance of Notes to AOF, being the sole subscriber under the Subscription Agreement dated 14 June 2019, at a date to be determined by the parties ('Settlement');

2. AOF shall act on behalf of AOF I on the Settlement whereupon AOF shall make separate arrangements with AOF I on the settlement of Outstanding Sum of AOF I;

3. As part of the Settlement, AOF and AOF I shall unconditionally waive the remaining Outstanding Sum of RM100,000.00; and

4. Upon the Settlement, the Outstanding Sum shall be deemed fully extinguished and the Company's obligations under the Settlement Agreements and this Supplemental Letter shall be deemed fulfilled and neither parties shall have any claims against each other on the Outstanding Sum.

Save for the above, all the other terms and conditions of the Settlement Agreements shall remain in full force and effect.

This announcement is dated 23 July 2020.

Disclaimer

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 15:15:18 UTC
