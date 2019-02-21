Multiple Sclerosis Association of America : Appoints Alexandra von Plato to Board of Directors

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is pleased to announce the newest member of its Board of Directors, Alexandra von Plato of Gladwyne, Pennsylvania. Ms. von Plato is Chief Executive Officer of Publicis Health, where she leads global teams of nearly 4,000 professionals with expertise in advertising and branding, strategic communications, digital media and technology, service design, health sciences, and medicine.

In addition to Ms. von Plato's work as CEO of Publicis Health, she also is an accomplished creative and business leader as well as a sought-after healthcare expert. She has played key roles in the success of several award-winning, next-generation communications and media businesses. As a creative leader, Ms. von Plato has overseen the development of groundbreaking brand marketing initiatives and programs for leading life sciences, biotech and wellness companies.

"I am honored to join MSAA's Board of Directors and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the organization," said Ms. von Plato. "Multiple sclerosis is a disease that impacts so many individuals and communities, and MSAA provides invaluable support and services to those living with MS, and I'm proud to be a part of the cause."

Prior to being named CEO of Publicis Health in 2018, Ms. von Plato previously served as Global Group President for Publicis Health's Communications & Media Group for three years. Prior to that, she was President & Chief Creative Officer at Digitas Health, where she was the principal creative executive responsible for building DH into an award-winning healthcare agency and the only digitally native brand agency in healthcare.

"We are extremely honored to have Alexandra join our national Board of Directors," said MSAA President & CEO Gina Ross Murdoch. "Her expertise in the fields of digital strategy, healthcare communication, and marketing bring tremendous value to MSAA and will provide important insight for developing innovative programs to support our mission of improving lives today for the entire MS community."

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides free programs and services, such as: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; MSAA's nationally recognized website (at mymsaa.org), featuring award-winning educational videos and research updates; S.E.A.R.C.H.™ program to assist the MS community with learning about different treatment choices; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™ (named one of the best multiple sclerosis iPhone & Android apps by Healthline.com); a resource database, My MS Resource Locator®; safety and mobility equipment distribution; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; educational programs held across the country; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; a clinical trial search tool; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS, and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly 1 million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.



