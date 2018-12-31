Mulvaney's Motto as Trump's Acting Chief of Staff : 'Quiet Competence'

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- Mick Mulvaney sat before a Senate committee in February and made an admission: If still in Congress, he would vote against the 2019 spending plan he was there to defend. "But I'm director of the Office of Management and Budget and my job is to try and fund the president's priorities, which is exactly what we did," he said.

That loyalty has endeared Mr. Mulvaney to President Trump, according to administration officials, and the president in December appointed him acting chief of staff. On Jan. 2, Mr. Mulvaney will become the third person to hold the job since Mr. Trump took office.

Three candidates pulled out of the running for the job, and in the days before he accepted it, even Mr. Mulvaney had said he wanted to remain at OMB or would prefer to run the Treasury or Commerce departments if he had to move, according to people close to him.

Since accepting, Mr. Mulvaney was dispatched during the government shutdown to Capitol Hill as a would-be deal maker while pressing the president's border wall demands on TV. "He is proud to have this fight," Mr. Mulvaney said of the president on Fox the day after the shutdown began.

Among the challenges the White House will face in the new year: A divided Congress, with a Democratic majority in the House that could potentially stymie Mr. Trump's legislative agenda and ready investigations into his personal finances; continuing court battles over the president's immigration policies and the expected conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian electoral interference.

The administration will also have a number of jobs to fill, including a permanent defense secretary following the resignation of Jim Mattis, and interior secretary after Ryan Zinke's departure. Mr. Trump could also appoint a permanent Environmental Protection Agency administrator and possibly replace Kirstjen Nielsen as director of Homeland Security. And the 2020 re-election campaign will begin.

Mr. Mulvaney -- who became budget chief on the recommendation of top Republicans on Capitol Hill, who saw him as a fiscal hawk -- will also face growing concerns over spending and the deficit, which have both expanded since Mr. Trump took office. Fiscal hawks hope Mr. Mulvaney's increased contact with the president in his new role will allow him to offer more direct feedback and push a harder line on budgetary restraint.

"It may be an impossible job but the one thing that gives us more faith in Mulvaney is that he's from the grass roots," said Mark Meckler, a Republican activist from California who helped form the tea party movement that Mr. Mulvaney rode to the House in 2010.

President Trump, facing projections that the budget deficit is on track to break $1 trillion by 2020, is calling on cabinet secretaries to cut 5% from their budgets, a reduction that is likely to be rejected by lawmakers who must approve it.

"I don't think Mick's Superman but he's up for the task. He's focused. He's determined," said Chip Felkel, a Republican political consultant from South Carolina, where Mr. Mulvaney was first elected to Congress and went on to help form the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Mr. Mulvaney, a 51-year-old father of teenage triplets, succeeds John Kelly, the retired four-star Marine general who sought to bring discipline to the West Wing with mixed success, according to people in the administration. Mr. Mulvaney, who has bonded with the president on the golf course, has signaled he will take a different approach.

"You're not going to change the way the president behaves, the president thinks, the president operates. You've got to figure out a way to take the staff, to make the president successful," Mr. Mulvaney said on ABC News, summarizing a conversation he had with James Baker, chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush.

It is unclear how long Mr. Mulvaney will serve as acting chief or if he will take the job permanently. Mr. Trump's advisers had urged him since Mr. Kelly's announced departure to appoint as chief a former lawmaker who would be politically deft and serve as a bridge between the White House and Congress.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) recalled that as budget chief Mr. Mulvaney called to whip his vote on a health-care measure, illustrating the ties he maintains with Congress -- and foreshadowing a role he could play in the West Wing. "It shows that in many ways he has a unique ability to motivate conservatives to make practical decisions," Mr. Gaetz said.

Mr. Mulvaney declined to be interviewed but said in an email he would use the same strategy he employed as budget chief and head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: "quiet competence." He was named last November as CFPB acting director, splitting his time there with the OMB post, and held those jobs largely free of the personal controversy that other agency heads have seen, and he is well-liked across the administration.

"I don't agree with Mick on much, but I actually respect him," said Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, a centrist Democrat who worked with Mr. Mulvaney on the Financial Services Committee.

Some Democrats, however, view him as highly partisan and have accused him of trying to hobble the consumer bureau. "You are hurting real people to score cheap political points," Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who launched the bureau, said in a heated committee hearing in April.

Mr. Mulvaney has embraced the president's agenda but as he got his new job, video resurfaced of him during 2016 calling then-candidate Trump a "terrible human being." CNN also cited a 2015 radio interview in which Mr. Mulvaney called Trump's views on a border wall and immigration "absurd and almost childish," saying a physical barrier wouldn't prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S.

Asked about those comments on Fox recently, Mr. Mulvaney -- who had initially supported Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky in the 2016 Republican presidential primary before backing Mr. Trump -- said a border wall was a necessary part of immigration law changes. "We need a comprehensive solution to border security, and a border barrier, steel slat fence, has to be part of that."

--Kate Davidson, Natalie Andrews and Rebecca Ballhaus contributed to this article.

