Mumbai’s Leading Realty Firm Omkar Reaches Out to NRI Investors from Singapore

Mumbai’s leading realty firm Omkar Realtors and Developers is set to
launch one of the country’s biggest mixed-use realty hubs with an
estimated SGD 4.4 billion topline revenue under the brand name Omkar
International District (OID), first-ever such development of about 65
acres within the key micro market of Mumbai. The EOI (Expression of
Interest) for the residential inventory on offer is available now with
key channel partners (CPs) in the Singapore market.
Mr. Rahul Maroo, Senior Vice President of the mid-sized conglomerate, Omkar Realtors
Located adjacent to Andheri on the western highway in Mumbai, the mixed
redevelopment being undertaken by Omkar Realtors will see a record 10
million sq. ft development. Out of this, 6 million sq. ft. is dedicated
to residential development while balance 4 million sq. ft. will be
retail and commercial development. The current 600-plus residential
units project on offer is titled “Sereno”.
The RERA compliant inventory consists of 1/2 BHK units with the ticket
size ranging from Rs 93 lakh onwards (365 sq. ft.-510 sq. ft. carpet
area). The project offering a record 35-plus amenities and 550-plus
apartments has a range of collaborations with leading names in
hospitality for a 5-star hotel and services. It will also be home to
Mumbai’s biggest and most premium mall spanning over one million square
feet.
According to Mr. Rahul Maroo, Senior Vice President of the mid-sized
conglomerate, Omkar Realtors: “The project’s EOI has opened to an
encouraging response from the investors and end-users community within
India and key International markets including Singapore. From our
International inventory allocation of 150+ units, we have already
crossed 90-plus EOI consents from GCC, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore. The
NRI investors have shown a renewed bullish sentiment in our latest
Mumbai development as the product pricing, designing and ROI potential
meets their investment aspirations.”
Mr. Maroo added that NRIs, particularly from the Singapore market, are
keenly eyeing inventory in areas with upcoming infrastructure
developments such as Metro, Monorail, new link roads connecting the
East-West Corridors of Mumbai city and Andheri-Jogeshwari east highway
corridor is one such key location in India’s prime realty market.
Project Sereno, strategically located on the Western Express Highway, is
within a 7-minute drive to domestic and international airports and is
located across the road of the upcoming Metro rail.
Mr. Maroo further stated that NRI investors and customers today are
primarily looking at four factors to invest in the Mumbai realty market;
namely minimum initial investment, RERA compliance, high rental yield
potential and a brand which has proven delivery track record. “Brand
Omkar, which is a mid-sized corporate conglomerate, scores favorably on
all these four counts,” he remarked.
The key target customer groups in this micro market spans SME’s, trading
community, corporate professionals, media & entertainment industry. The
location is one of the most sought after by Mumbai’s film and television
fraternity including artistes and production houses.
Omkar’s NRI outreach:
Omkar has a 4500-strong customer base spanning pan India locations and
key global NRI communities. In 2017, the customer and investors traction
had been on the increase from NRI markets, particularly from the
business and corporate communities. Currently, the brand enjoys a
650-plus customer base from international markets.
Globally based NRI investors/customers base spanning corporate
professionals and business communities have historically found connect
with Mumbai’s trade and finance markets, apart from being the home
country. These factions have been key investors across all ticket sized
realty projects in Mumbai. Within the key markets of GCC, UK, Singapore,
Hong Kong, Land USA, Omkar had notched up an impressive sale of 100-plus
units for its Signet (Mumbai) residential project launched in mid-2017
and a record 250-plus units for its Lawns & Beyond (Mumbai) residential
project launched in November 2017.
The marked investment interest level from global investors is indicative
of high trust quotient and transparency factor prevalent amongst
customers for leading branded players in Mumbai’s residential market.
“Omkar’s reach out focus directly and indirectly with fast-expanding
global customer base has grown steadily over the years and we are
committed to engaging customers emerging from this region in terms of
empowering them with in-depth product experience, advance product
awareness, flexible payment solutions and dedicated CRM,” Mr. Maroo
added.
Today, Brand Omkar has successfully designed projects aimed at luxury
gated communities. This includes its most anticipated ultra-luxury
residential development Omkar 1973 Worli and the largest and tallest
luxury gated community in Mumbai’s suburbs, Omkar Alta Monte. Other key
projects include Omkar Meridia and VIVE (Near BKC), Vayu (Mahim), Veda
(Parel) and Ananta (Goregaon East), Crescent Bay (Parel) - JV with L&T
Realty, Piramal Mahalaxmi (Mahalaxmi) - JV with Piramal Realty,
Serendipity (BKC) - JV with Forum Group and Signet by Omkar (Malad East).
