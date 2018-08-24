Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mumbai’s Leading Realty Firm Omkar Reaches Out to NRI Investors from Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:10pm CEST

(GCC, Hong Kong, Singapore, UK lead NRIs investment sentiment)

Mumbai’s leading realty firm Omkar Realtors and Developers is set to launch one of the country’s biggest mixed-use realty hubs with an estimated SGD 4.4 billion topline revenue under the brand name Omkar International District (OID), first-ever such development of about 65 acres within the key micro market of Mumbai. The EOI (Expression of Interest) for the residential inventory on offer is available now with key channel partners (CPs) in the Singapore market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005140/en/

Mr. Rahul Maroo, Senior Vice President of the mid-sized conglomerate, Omkar Realtors (Photo: Busines ...

Mr. Rahul Maroo, Senior Vice President of the mid-sized conglomerate, Omkar Realtors (Photo: Business Wire)

Located adjacent to Andheri on the western highway in Mumbai, the mixed redevelopment being undertaken by Omkar Realtors will see a record 10 million sq. ft development. Out of this, 6 million sq. ft. is dedicated to residential development while balance 4 million sq. ft. will be retail and commercial development. The current 600-plus residential units project on offer is titled “Sereno”.

The RERA compliant inventory consists of 1/2 BHK units with the ticket size ranging from Rs 93 lakh onwards (365 sq. ft.-510 sq. ft. carpet area). The project offering a record 35-plus amenities and 550-plus apartments has a range of collaborations with leading names in hospitality for a 5-star hotel and services. It will also be home to Mumbai’s biggest and most premium mall spanning over one million square feet.

According to Mr. Rahul Maroo, Senior Vice President of the mid-sized conglomerate, Omkar Realtors: “The project’s EOI has opened to an encouraging response from the investors and end-users community within India and key International markets including Singapore. From our International inventory allocation of 150+ units, we have already crossed 90-plus EOI consents from GCC, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore. The NRI investors have shown a renewed bullish sentiment in our latest Mumbai development as the product pricing, designing and ROI potential meets their investment aspirations.”

Mr. Maroo added that NRIs, particularly from the Singapore market, are keenly eyeing inventory in areas with upcoming infrastructure developments such as Metro, Monorail, new link roads connecting the East-West Corridors of Mumbai city and Andheri-Jogeshwari east highway corridor is one such key location in India’s prime realty market. Project Sereno, strategically located on the Western Express Highway, is within a 7-minute drive to domestic and international airports and is located across the road of the upcoming Metro rail.

Mr. Maroo further stated that NRI investors and customers today are primarily looking at four factors to invest in the Mumbai realty market; namely minimum initial investment, RERA compliance, high rental yield potential and a brand which has proven delivery track record. “Brand Omkar, which is a mid-sized corporate conglomerate, scores favorably on all these four counts,” he remarked.

The key target customer groups in this micro market spans SME’s, trading community, corporate professionals, media & entertainment industry. The location is one of the most sought after by Mumbai’s film and television fraternity including artistes and production houses.

Omkar’s NRI outreach:

Omkar has a 4500-strong customer base spanning pan India locations and key global NRI communities. In 2017, the customer and investors traction had been on the increase from NRI markets, particularly from the business and corporate communities. Currently, the brand enjoys a 650-plus customer base from international markets.

Globally based NRI investors/customers base spanning corporate professionals and business communities have historically found connect with Mumbai’s trade and finance markets, apart from being the home country. These factions have been key investors across all ticket sized realty projects in Mumbai. Within the key markets of GCC, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Land USA, Omkar had notched up an impressive sale of 100-plus units for its Signet (Mumbai) residential project launched in mid-2017 and a record 250-plus units for its Lawns & Beyond (Mumbai) residential project launched in November 2017.

The marked investment interest level from global investors is indicative of high trust quotient and transparency factor prevalent amongst customers for leading branded players in Mumbai’s residential market. “Omkar’s reach out focus directly and indirectly with fast-expanding global customer base has grown steadily over the years and we are committed to engaging customers emerging from this region in terms of empowering them with in-depth product experience, advance product awareness, flexible payment solutions and dedicated CRM,” Mr. Maroo added.

Today, Brand Omkar has successfully designed projects aimed at luxury gated communities. This includes its most anticipated ultra-luxury residential development Omkar 1973 Worli and the largest and tallest luxury gated community in Mumbai’s suburbs, Omkar Alta Monte. Other key projects include Omkar Meridia and VIVE (Near BKC), Vayu (Mahim), Veda (Parel) and Ananta (Goregaon East), Crescent Bay (Parel) - JV with L&T Realty, Piramal Mahalaxmi (Mahalaxmi) - JV with Piramal Realty, Serendipity (BKC) - JV with Forum Group and Signet by Omkar (Malad East).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pThe UK 3D Rendering Services Market by Type and End-User - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:17pNOVATEK : Board Recommends 1H 2018 Dividend
PU
01:16pAHLSTROM MUNKSJO OYJ : Notice of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:16pLEGALSHIELD : 's IDShield Adds New Service Options to Mitigate against Identity Theft and Medical Fraud
BU
01:14pSPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:14pLAS VEGAS RAILWAY EXPRESS : United Rail Buys Short-Line Railroad Operator for $4.5 Million
AQ
01:14pTotal SA North Sea Workers to Strike Again After Talks Break Down
DJ
01:13pKROGER : Environment Georgia Praises Kroger's Plan to Phase Out Single-Use Plastic Bags by 2025
AQ
01:13pZTE : Sen. Cotton Issues Statement on Australia's Ban of Huawei, ZTE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : VOICE OF THE PEOPLE

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.