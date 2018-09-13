Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn : Baby red panda is a girl!

Log in
Baby red panda is a girl!

09/13/2018 | 05:33pm CEST
[Attachment]

[Translate to english:] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Attachment]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Attachment]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

[Attachment]

Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller

Although the little baby panda was born two and a half months ago, mum Miu still keeps her cub well protected in her birthing box, hidden from the prying eyes of visitors. When the vets and zookeepers entered the enclosure to check the little ones' health, weigh the newborn and determine the sex, all within a few minutes, Miu quickly disappeared into a tree and watched the examination from a safe distance. 'It weighs a whopping 1.2 kg,' announced zookeeper Thomas Kaindl, after completing the health check and placing the little cub back in the birthing box.

The baby red panda's dad is Justin, who only arrived at Hellabrunn in spring 2017. The zoo is therefore all the more pleased that he has already managed to produce an offspring. As is customary with baby pandas, the male does not participate in the rearing of the young. However, he does not have to be separated from mother and cub.

The cub usually spends the first two to three months in the birthing box before venturing out for the first time. Just a few days after the birth, mum Miu was back to her normal routine of spending a lot of her time in trees, which does not mean that she does not tend to her cub. 'The mum returns several times a day to check that everything is alright,' explains curator Beatrix Köhler. 'During this time she suckles and cleans the cub.' Several times a week Miu carries her cub from her birthing box in the front section of the enclosure across a log to a second box in the back of the enclosure. 'If you happen to stop by at the right moment, you can watch the daring transport across the water, and discover that the little girl has now grown quite a bit,' adds Köhler. 'It won't be long before Miu starts to encourage her little one to take her first steps, after which the cub can be seen more often in the outdoor enclosure.'

To celebrate International Red Panda Day on Sunday, 16 September 2018, visitors will have an opportunity to vote on a name for the little girl panda and win an annual pass for Hellabrunn Zoo in the prize draw. Other events to mark the occasion include a crafts workshop for panda masks at the Red Panda Stand between 10 am - 5 pm and a red panda keeper talks at 11:00 am and 1:45 pm, where visitors can learn all about red pandas. The Species Conservation Center will also show the documentary 'The Forgotten Panda'.

International Red Panda Day was launched by the Red Panda Network to raise awareness of the threats facing red pandas in the wild. This year, Hellabrunn Zoo will join over 70 other zoos worldwide, including from Japan, China, New Zealand, the United States and France, taking part in the event.

The red panda, also called the lesser panda, is listed as endangered in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. There are only about 10,000 red pandas remaining in their original habitat, the mountain forests of the Himalayas. Red pandas are mostly active from dusk till dawn and spend most of the day sleeping in tree tops. Their distribution area is increasingly shrinking due to the threat of ongoing deforestation.

Hellabrunn Zoo is a sponsor of the Red Panda Network conservation project and supports its efforts to protect the red panda population in their natural habitat: the Red Panda EEP Forest Guardian Support Programme is a joint initiative of the Red Panda Network and the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP), and forms part of a major conservation project in eastern Nepal. The aim of this wider project is to create a contiguous protected area in the Panchthar-Ilam-Taplejung region. Thanks to the Red Panda EEP Forest Guardian Support Programme, local rangers are being trained to monitor the protected areas and educate their communities about the importance of protecting the red panda and its habitat.

Disclaimer

Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 15:32:06 UTC
