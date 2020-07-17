Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn : Hellabrunn elects new Supervisory Board

[Attachment] Copyright: Tierpark Hellabrunn / Marc Müller [Attachment] Verena Dietl, Chair of the Supervisory Board and Deputy Mayor of Munich (Copyright: Landeshauptstadt München) [Attachment] Deputy Mayor Christine Strobl (Copyright: Landeshauptstadt München)

The Supervisory Board supervises and advises the Management Board of Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG in accordance with the Articles of Association and German law. It is directly involved in decisions of fundamental importance to the zoo and maintains regular contact with the Management Board to discuss issues relating to the business development, financial situation, significant events and future development of Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG via periodic meetings as well as written and oral reports. Following the election of the Supervisory Board at the annual general meeting, the new board took office with an inaugural meeting on 16 July 2020. The Supervisory Board was appointed for a period of 5 years and comprises the following members:

Verena Dietl, Chair of the Supervisory Board and Deputy Mayor of Munich

Marlies Mirbeth, Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board and member of the Executive Board of Stadtsparkasse München

Beatrix Burkhardt, City Councillor for the state capital Munich

Gudrun Lux, City Councillor for the state capital Munich

Dr Evelyne Menges, City Councillor for the state capital Munich

Sebastian Weisenburger, City Councillor for the state capital Munich

Markus Klostermeier, employee representative and zookeeper at Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG

Norbert Schacher, employee representative and zookeeper at Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG

Reinhard Zenau, employee representative and technical superintendent at Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG

Born in Munich, Dietl, who was elected Deputy Mayor of Munich in May 2020, looks forward to her new role as Chair of the Supervisory Board at Münchener Tierpark Hellabrunn AG: 'I would like to thank you for the trust you have placed in me. The office of Chair of the Supervisory Board brings with it great responsibility. For me, animal welfare is not just a municipal duty, but also a matter close to my heart. I consider it essential to ensure the protection and respectful handling of animals. I'm delighted that I've been asked to take on this role.'

At the Annual General Meeting on 16 July 2020, the following three Hellabrunn Supervisory Board members were discharged:

Deputy Mayor Christine Strobl (member of the Supervisory Board since 23.07.2002 and Chair of the Supervisory Board since 21.12.2005)

Deputy Mayor Katrin Habenschaden (member of the supervisory board since 17.07.2014)

City Councillor Bettina Messinger (member of the supervisory board since 17.07.2014).

Zoo director and board member Rasem Baban thanked the three supervisory board members, on behalf of all employees, for their valuable cooperation, which has always proved reliable and constructive, and for their support even in difficult times such as the current coronavirus crisis.

The zoo director also acknowledged Christine Strobl's decades of commitment as Chair of the Supervisory Board: 'Without our Chairwoman Christine Strobl, it would not have been possible to realise the major projects we've accomplished at the zoo such as the restoration of the Polar World and the construction of the giraffe enclosure and the Mühlendorf village. Mrs Strobl also played a crucial role in the extensive renovation of the Elephant House, which had become necessary due to the partial collapse of its Rabitz ceiling. She was the one who worked tirelessly to persuade the Munich City Council that the renovation of the Hellabrunn Zoo landmark could be financed largely from city funds.' In recognition of her outstanding services for the zoo, Christine Strobl was appointed an honorary member of the Förderkreis Hellabrunn sponsorship group by Annual General Meeting.