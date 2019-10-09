Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Muncy Bank Financial : Dividend Fourth Quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:51pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

MUNCY, PA - October 9, 2019 -Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company ("Bank"), recently released the financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 2018 include:

  • Special 5% stock dividend in 2019
  • Cash dividend increased to $0.99/share compared to $0.97/share in 2018
  • Shareholders' Equity increased 11% to $49,122,000
  • Total Deposits increased 10% to $437,248,000
  • Net Loans increased 6% to $383,078,000
  • Total Assets increased 7% to $493,236,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.08% compared to 1.06% in 2018
  • Return on Average Equity was 10.89% compared to 10.64% in 2018

Net income through September 30, 2019 was $3,845,000 or $2.57 per share, compared to $3,463,000 or $2.37 per share for the same period in 2018.

The Bank's loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.84% of gross loans as of September 30, 2019, compared to 0.37% in 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $3,986,000 or 1.03% of gross loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $3,858,000 or 1.05% of gross loans in 2018. Total deposits increased to $437,248,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $397,609,000 for the same period in 2018.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $0.99 per share as of September 30, 2019, compared to $0.97 for the same period of 2018, an increase of 2%. The Company also paid a 5% stock dividend on May 10, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2019, which effectively increased the dividend by another 5%.

About Muncy Bank Financial Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis and Linden.

Contact: Lori Strimple 570.940.1932 lori.strimple@muncybank.com

###

Disclaimer

Muncy Bank Financial Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 19:50:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pMATEON THERAPEUTICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pCUE BIOPHARMA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pZILLOW : Announces Closing of Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Option to Purchase an Additional $73 Million of 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024
PR
04:06pVIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Reports Preliminary September 30, 2019 Assets Under Management
PR
04:06pMICROSOFT : Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date
PR
04:06pEXFO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
04:06pREALTY INCOME : To Report Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results
PR
04:06pSJW GROUP : and Connecticut Water Complete Combination to Create Leading Pure Play Water and Wastewater Utility
BU
04:06pAIRGAIN SETS THIRD QUARTER 2019 CONFERENCE CALL FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2019 AT 4 : 30 p.m. EST
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street advances on renewed trade deal optimism
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
3Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5BAYER AG : BAYER : to Advance Ionis Pharma's Clotting Medicine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group