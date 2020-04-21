Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Muncy Bank Financial : Earnings First Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 05:48am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, April 20, 2020

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

MUNCY, PA - April 20, 2020 -Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company ("Bank"), recently released the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 2019 include:

  • Cash dividend increased to $0.35/share compared to $0.33/share in 2019
  • Shareholders' Equity increased 9% to $50,927,000
  • Total Deposits increased slightly to $414,267,000
  • Net Loans increased 4% to $382,796,000
  • Total Assets increased 5% to $496,701,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.01%
  • Return on Average Equity was 9.83%

Net income through March 31, 2020 was $1,230,000 or $0.80 per share, compared to $1,161,000 or $0.76 per share for the same period in 2019.

The Bank's loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 1.48% of gross loans as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.02% in 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $4,011,000 or 1.04% of gross loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $3,992,000 or 1.07% of gross loans in 2019. Total deposits increased to $414,267,000 at March 31, 2020, compared to $412,921,000 for the same period in 2019.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $0.35 per share year to date March 31, 2020, compared to $0.33 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 6%.

About Muncy Bank Financial Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery.

Contact: Lori Strimple 570.940.1932 lori.strimple@muncybank.com

###

Disclaimer

Muncy Bank Financial Inc. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 09:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Files New Patent Utilizing DehydraTECH Technology for Treatment of Infectious Diseases Including COVID-19
AQ
06:20aKAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier BERGE TRONADOR Delivered
AQ
06:20aDIODES INCORPORATED : PCIe 4.0 Mux/DeMux ReDrivers From Diodes Incorporated Address Challenges of Routing High-Speed Serial Bus Signals
AQ
06:18aCOLLECTORS UNIVERSE INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aTELE2 : Interim Report First Quarter 2020 - Tele2
AQ
06:18aTELE2 : Board withdraws its proposal regarding extraordinary dividend - Tele2
AQ
06:17aVIVENDI SA : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06:17aAUDIOEYE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:16aENTEGRIS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:16aBIXOLON : Europe intros printer with mPOS capabilities
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
2SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark owner AB Foods omits dividend to save cash i..
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group