Muncy Bank Financial : Earnings Fourth Quarter 2018

03/08/2019 | 06:30pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, March 8, 2019

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings

MUNCY, PA - March 8, 2019 -Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company ("Bank"), recently released the financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to 2017 include:

  • Dividend paid increased to $1.30/share compared to $1.22/share in 2017

  • Shareholders' Equity increased 5% to $45,477,000

  • Total Deposits increased 15% to $408,957,000

  • Net Loans increased 8% to $368,418,000

  • Total Assets increased 8% to $459,665,000

  • Return on Average Assets was 1.05% compared to 0.68% in 2017

  • Return on Average Equity was 10.65% compared to 6.48% in 2017

Net income through December 31, 2018 was $4,658,000 or $3.19 per share, compared to $2,800,000

or $1.90 per share for the same period in 2017.

The Bank's loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 1.95% of gross loans as of December 31, 2018, compared to 2.02% in 2017. The allowance for loan losses was $3,995,000 or 1.07% of gross loans in 2018, compared to $3,854,000 or 1.12% of gross loans in 2017. Total deposits increased to $408,957,000 compared to $356,302,000 for the same period in 2017.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. increased dividends 6.6% to $1.30 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $1.22 per share for the year ended December 31, 2017. The fourth quarter 2018 dividend represented the 333rd consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.

About Muncy Bank Financial Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis and Linden.

Contact: Lori Strimple

570.940.1932

lori.strimple@muncybank.com

Disclaimer

Muncy Bank Financial Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 23:29:06 UTC
