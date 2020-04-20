Log in
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. : Announces Earnings

04/20/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc., (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company (“Bank”), recently released the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 2019 include:

  • Cash dividend increased to $0.35/share compared to $0.33/share in 2019
  • Shareholders’ Equity increased 9% to $50,927,000
  • Total Deposits increased slightly to $414,267,000
  • Net Loans increased 4% to $382,796,000
  • Total Assets increased 5% to $496,701,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 1.01%
  • Return on Average Equity was 9.83%

Net income through March 31, 2020 was $1,230,000 or $0.80 per share, compared to $1,161,000 or $0.76 per share for the same period in 2019.

The Bank’s loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 1.48% of gross loans as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.02% in 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $4,011,000 or 1.04% of gross loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $3,992,000 or 1.07% of gross loans in 2019. Total deposits increased to $414,267,000 at March 31, 2020, compared to $412,921,000 for the same period in 2019.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid cash dividends of $0.35 per share year to date March 31, 2020, compared to $0.33 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 6%.

About Muncy Bank Financial Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery.


© Business Wire 2020
