Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.33 per share compared to $0.32 for the same period in 2018.

The second quarter dividend is payable on June 14, 2019. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record June 5, 2019, including the recently issued special 5% stock dividend.

The second quarter 2019 dividend represents the 335th consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis and Linden.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005675/en/