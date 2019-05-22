Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.33 per share compared to $0.32 for the same period in 2018.

The second quarter dividend is payable on June 14, 2019. The dividend will be paid on all shares of record June 5, 2019, including the recently issued special 5% stock dividend.

The second quarter 2019 dividend represents the 335th consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis and Linden.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pSOCIAL LIFE NETWORK : MjMicro Conference Sold Out for Presenting Companies, Underscores Increasing Demand in Booming Cannabis Sectors
AQ
01:03pCENTRAL SECURITIES CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
01:03pPPG : Opens New Distribution Center in Flower Mound, Texas
BU
01:02pENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : and Cadence13 Launch "To War and Back" Podcast Series, a RADIO.COM Original - Communications
AQ
01:02pSTOP LOSS INSURANCE SERVICES INC. : an AmWINS Group Company, Introduces AmWINS Self-Funding Analytics
BU
01:02pASCOT RESOURCES : Announces Closing of C$15.9 Million Private Placement
AQ
01:01pGENERAL ELECTRIC : CEO affirms weak forecasts, signaling stable outlook
RE
01:01pMICROSOFT : recognizes outstanding contributions by suppliers
PR
01:01pCRMLS Shares Listing Portal Revenue with Syndicating Brokerages for Fourth Year Running
PR
01:01pADAPTIVE INSIGHTS : Lights Path to Business Agility at Adaptive Live
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : founders make offer to buy out Swedish cosmetics company
3ARCELORMITTAL : British Steel risks collapse with 25,000 jobs at stake
4BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Superdry names Wiggle exec as interim CFO in latest reshuffle
5COMMERZBANK AG : Commerzbank open to M&A after Deutsche Bank talks collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About