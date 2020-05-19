Log in
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

05/19/2020 | 02:42pm EDT

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.35 per share compared to $0.33 for the same period in 2019.

The second quarter 2020 dividend represents the 339th consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.

The second quarter dividend is payable June 12, 2020 to shareholders of record June 5, 2020.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden and Montgomery.


© Business Wire 2020
