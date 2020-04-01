Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF) has announced that the company will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of shareholders virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. For the safety of shareholders and employees, shareholders are not permitted to attend the meeting in person.

Shareholders at the close of business on the record date of March 2, 2020 are able to participate in the annual meeting. Letters outlining how to access the meeting were mailed to shareholders. To be admitted to the meeting shareholders must enter the voting control number found on their proxy card.

Please note that regardless of whether shareholders participate in the Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. virtual annual meeting, shareholders are asked to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods outlined in the proxy materials.

Questions concerning the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting should be directed to the Corporate Secretary at 570.940.1908.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden and Montgomery.

