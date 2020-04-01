Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 04:07pm BST

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF) has announced that the company will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of shareholders virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. For the safety of shareholders and employees, shareholders are not permitted to attend the meeting in person.

Shareholders at the close of business on the record date of March 2, 2020 are able to participate in the annual meeting. Letters outlining how to access the meeting were mailed to shareholders. To be admitted to the meeting shareholders must enter the voting control number found on their proxy card.

Please note that regardless of whether shareholders participate in the Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. virtual annual meeting, shareholders are asked to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods outlined in the proxy materials.

Questions concerning the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting should be directed to the Corporate Secretary at 570.940.1908.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden and Montgomery.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aGENEL ENERGY : Receipt of payment for KRI oil exports
PU
11:36aPEARSON : announces completion of sale of remaining 25% stake in Penguin Random House
PU
11:36aOPTICAL CABLE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:36aKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : The Commercial Real Estate Landscape
BU
11:36aSKRILL : Offers Free Services To SMBs Supporting COVID-19 Initiatives
BU
11:36aEyePoint Pharmaceuticals Provides COVID-19 Pandemic Business Operations Update
GL
11:35aShepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Investigating Investor Losses Related to Master Limited Partnerships
GL
11:34aHHGREGG, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:34aMACY'S : added to clearance from benchmark S&P 500
AQ
11:34aTATA MOTORS : registered domestic sales of 11,012 units in March 2020; Efforts to mitigate COVID-19 impact underway; BS IV ecosystem inventory near zero
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : working on COVID-19 vaccine using tobacco leaves
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries
5FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL) : Fingerprints and FEITIAN enter global software license and sensors volume agreem..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group