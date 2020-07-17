|
Muncy Bank Financial : June 2020 Quarterly Report
07/17/2020 | 02:06pm EDT
Dear Shareholders,
As Pennsylvania and the nation continue to face truly unprecedented challenges in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Bank remains committed to providing crucial support to our customers and communities. During the second quarter the Bank was actively involved in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), lending to over 325 small businesses and saving approximately 2,343 jobs in our market area. Due to the Bank's participation in the PPP, and continued focus on growth and Shareholder value, the Bank surpassed a monumental threshold in the second quarter, eclipsing $500 million in total assets for the first time in our history.
Financial Highlights
Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include:
-
Cash dividend increased to $0.70/share compared to $0.66/ share in 2019
-
Total Assets increased 7% to $512,922,000
-
Shareholders' Equity increased 8% to $51,841,000
-
Total Deposits increased 5% to $440,102,000
-
Net Loans increased 7% to $399,710,000
-
Return on Average Assets was 0.96%
-
Return on Average Equity was 9.50%
Net income through June 30, 2020 was $2,386,000 or $1.56 per share, compared to $2,375,000 or $1.61 per share for the same period in 2019. A provision for loan losses of $425,000 was recorded through June
30, 2020, due to an increase in loan volume as well as an increase in qualitative factors, primarily economic conditions, due to the pandemic. No provision for loan losses was recorded for the same period in 2019.
Increased Dividend
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid dividends of $0.70 per share through June 30, 2020, compared to $0.66 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 6%. The second quarter 2020 dividend represented the 339thconsecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.
Loans and Allowance for Loan Losses
The Bank's loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.64% of gross loans as of June 30, 2020, compared to 0.50% in 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $4,246,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $3,986,000 or 1.06% of gross loans in 2019.
Deposit Growth
Total deposits increased to $440,102,000 at June 30, 2020, compared to $419,188,000 for the same period in 2019.
We continue to follow all Center for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines to ensure the safety and health of our employees and the public, while continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers. On behalf of our Directors and Employees, we thank you for your continued support and confidence.
Respectfully,
President and Chief Executive Officer
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
Todd M. Arthur
|
Gary M. Peck
|
Daniel C. Berninger
|
Robert M. Rabb
|
Robert J. Glunk
|
Bonnie M. Tompkins
|
Robert P. Hager
|
David E. Wallis
J. Howard Langdon
HONORARY DIRECTORS
James L. Muffly, Sr. Arlene R. Opp Harold E. Lowe Richard H. Lloyd - Director Emeritus
MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC. OFFICERS
Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO Joseph K. O'Neill, Jr., CPA, Senior Vice President
Rhonda L. Gingery, Treasurer
Beth A. Benson, Secretary
Dawn M. Hall, Assistant Secretary
OFFICE LOCATIONS
|
MUNCY
|
HUGHESVILLE
|
2 N Main St
|
725 Route 405 Hwy
|
Muncy, PA 17756
|
Hughesville, PA 17737
|
(570) 546-2211
|
(570) 584-5171
|
CLARKSTOWN
|
MONTOURSVILLE
|
2175 Route 442 Hwy
|
900 N Loyalsock Ave
|
Muncy, PA 17756
|
Montoursville, PA 17754
|
(570) 546-2226
|
(570) 368-1234
|
MUNCY DRIVE THRU
|
|
DEWART
|
|
319 S Main St
|
4880 State Route 44
|
Muncy, PA 17756
|
Watsontown, PA 17777
|
(570) 940-1930
|
(570) 538-2200
|
|
AVIS
|
|
LINDEN
|
|
2 W Central Ave
|
7520 S Route 220 Hwy
|
Avis, PA 17721
|
|
Linden, PA 17744
|
(570) 753-5155
|
(570) 398-1234
|
MONTGOMERY
2190 State Route 54
Montgomery, PA 17752
(570) 547-0123
MuncyBank.com
Toll Free (877) 243-8919
24 Hour Telephone Access Banking
(570) 546-9221 or Toll Free (877) 243-8916
QUARTERLY REPORT
AS OF
JUNE 30, 2020
MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(In Thousands, Except Share Data) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
4,840
|
|
$
|
|
4,117
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
|
5,754
|
9,634
|
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
10,594
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,751
|
|
|
Interest-bearing time deposits
|
|
|
|
988
|
|
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|
|
73,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
68,335
|
|
|
Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost
|
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
|
|
801
|
|
|
Loans receivable
|
|
|
|
403,956
|
|
|
|
|
|
376,074
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
|
(4,246)
|
(3,986)
|
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
|
399,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
372,088
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
8,743
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,199
|
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,536
|
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
|
13,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,117
|
|
|
Forclosed assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
|
1,091
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
512,922
|
|
|
|
$
|
478,975
|
|
|
LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
355,542
|
|
$
|
349,542
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
|
84,560
|
|
|
|
|
69,646
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
|
440,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
419,188
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,033
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
10,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
|
|
|
632
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
8,970
|
|
|
|
|
4,191
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
461,081
|
|
|
|
|
431,072
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.4167 per share; 3,626,684 shares authorized;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,708,036 shares issued; 1,531,734 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 2019
|
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
6,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,341
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
47,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,278
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
1,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
554
|
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost; 176,302 shares at June 30, 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
(3,982)
|
|
|
|
|
(3,982)
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
51,841
|
|
|
|
|
47,903
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
512,922
|
|
$
|
478,975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(In Thousands, Except Share Data) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
9,739
|
|
$
|
9,620
|
Interest on balances with depository institutions
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
153
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
669
|
|
|
|
|
530
|
Dividends
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
18
|
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
|
10,653
|
|
|
|
10,571
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
1,911
|
|
|
|
|
2,552
|
Interest on short-term borrowings
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
36
|
Interest on other borrowings
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
1
|
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
2,015
|
|
|
|
2,589
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
8,638
|
|
|
|
|
7,982
|
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
-
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,213
|
|
|
|
7,982
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
624
|
Securities gains, net
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
-
|
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
Investment services income
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
Trust income
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
Other service charges and fees
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
Other non-interest income
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
14
|
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
|
1,089
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
3,624
|
|
|
|
3,501
|
Occupancy
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
|
304
|
Furniture and equipment
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
159
|
Data processing
|
|
735
|
|
|
|
|
642
|
Pennsylvania shares tax
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
171
|
Federal deposit insurance
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
Automated teller machine expense
|
|
239
|
|
|
|
|
245
|
Professional fees
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
|
237
|
Other non-interest expense
|
|
1,053
|
|
|
|
879
|
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
6,656
|
|
|
|
6,240
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
2,791
|
|
|
|
|
2,831
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
456
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
2,386
|
|
|
$
|
2,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
$
|
1.56
|
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|