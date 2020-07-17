Muncy Bank Financial : June 2020 Quarterly Report

Dear Shareholders,

As Pennsylvania and the nation continue to face truly unprecedented challenges in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Bank remains committed to providing crucial support to our customers and communities. During the second quarter the Bank was actively involved in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), lending to over 325 small businesses and saving approximately 2,343 jobs in our market area. Due to the Bank's participation in the PPP, and continued focus on growth and Shareholder value, the Bank surpassed a monumental threshold in the second quarter, eclipsing $500 million in total assets for the first time in our history.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include:

Cash dividend increased to $0.70/share compared to $0.66/ share in 2019

Total Assets increased 7% to $512,922,000

Shareholders' Equity increased 8% to $51,841,000

Total Deposits increased 5% to $440,102,000

Net Loans increased 7% to $399,710,000

Return on Average Assets was 0.96%

Return on Average Equity was 9.50%

Net income through June 30, 2020 was $2,386,000 or $1.56 per share, compared to $2,375,000 or $1.61 per share for the same period in 2019. A provision for loan losses of $425,000 was recorded through June

30, 2020, due to an increase in loan volume as well as an increase in qualitative factors, primarily economic conditions, due to the pandemic. No provision for loan losses was recorded for the same period in 2019.

Increased Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid dividends of $0.70 per share through June 30, 2020, compared to $0.66 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 6%. The second quarter 2020 dividend represented the 339thconsecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.

Loans and Allowance for Loan Losses

The Bank's loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.64% of gross loans as of June 30, 2020, compared to 0.50% in 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $4,246,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $3,986,000 or 1.06% of gross loans in 2019.

Deposit Growth

Total deposits increased to $440,102,000 at June 30, 2020, compared to $419,188,000 for the same period in 2019.

We continue to follow all Center for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines to ensure the safety and health of our employees and the public, while continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers. On behalf of our Directors and Employees, we thank you for your continued support and confidence.

Respectfully,

President and Chief Executive Officer