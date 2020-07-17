Log in
Muncy Bank Financial : June 2020 Quarterly Report

07/17/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Dear Shareholders,

As Pennsylvania and the nation continue to face truly unprecedented challenges in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Bank remains committed to providing crucial support to our customers and communities. During the second quarter the Bank was actively involved in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), lending to over 325 small businesses and saving approximately 2,343 jobs in our market area. Due to the Bank's participation in the PPP, and continued focus on growth and Shareholder value, the Bank surpassed a monumental threshold in the second quarter, eclipsing $500 million in total assets for the first time in our history.

Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include:

  • Cash dividend increased to $0.70/share compared to $0.66/ share in 2019
  • Total Assets increased 7% to $512,922,000
  • Shareholders' Equity increased 8% to $51,841,000
  • Total Deposits increased 5% to $440,102,000
  • Net Loans increased 7% to $399,710,000
  • Return on Average Assets was 0.96%
  • Return on Average Equity was 9.50%

Net income through June 30, 2020 was $2,386,000 or $1.56 per share, compared to $2,375,000 or $1.61 per share for the same period in 2019. A provision for loan losses of $425,000 was recorded through June

30, 2020, due to an increase in loan volume as well as an increase in qualitative factors, primarily economic conditions, due to the pandemic. No provision for loan losses was recorded for the same period in 2019.

Increased Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. paid dividends of $0.70 per share through June 30, 2020, compared to $0.66 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 6%. The second quarter 2020 dividend represented the 339thconsecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.

Loans and Allowance for Loan Losses

The Bank's loan portfolio remained strong with an overall delinquency ratio of 0.64% of gross loans as of June 30, 2020, compared to 0.50% in 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $4,246,000 or 1.05% of gross loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $3,986,000 or 1.06% of gross loans in 2019.

Deposit Growth

Total deposits increased to $440,102,000 at June 30, 2020, compared to $419,188,000 for the same period in 2019.

We continue to follow all Center for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines to ensure the safety and health of our employees and the public, while continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers. On behalf of our Directors and Employees, we thank you for your continued support and confidence.

Respectfully,

President and Chief Executive Officer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Todd M. Arthur

Gary M. Peck

Daniel C. Berninger

Robert M. Rabb

Robert J. Glunk

Bonnie M. Tompkins

Robert P. Hager

David E. Wallis

J. Howard Langdon

HONORARY DIRECTORS

James L. Muffly, Sr. Arlene R. Opp Harold E. Lowe Richard H. Lloyd - Director Emeritus

MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC. OFFICERS

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO Joseph K. O'Neill, Jr., CPA, Senior Vice President

Rhonda L. Gingery, Treasurer

Beth A. Benson, Secretary

Dawn M. Hall, Assistant Secretary

OFFICE LOCATIONS

MUNCY

HUGHESVILLE

2 N Main St

725 Route 405 Hwy

Muncy, PA 17756

Hughesville, PA 17737

(570) 546-2211

(570) 584-5171

CLARKSTOWN

MONTOURSVILLE

2175 Route 442 Hwy

900 N Loyalsock Ave

Muncy, PA 17756

Montoursville, PA 17754

(570) 546-2226

(570) 368-1234

MUNCY DRIVE THRU

DEWART

319 S Main St

4880 State Route 44

Muncy, PA 17756

Watsontown, PA 17777

(570) 940-1930

(570) 538-2200

AVIS

LINDEN

2 W Central Ave

7520 S Route 220 Hwy

Avis, PA 17721

Linden, PA 17744

(570) 753-5155

(570) 398-1234

MONTGOMERY

2190 State Route 54

Montgomery, PA 17752

(570) 547-0123

MuncyBank.com

Toll Free (877) 243-8919

24 Hour Telephone Access Banking

(570) 546-9221 or Toll Free (877) 243-8916

QUARTERLY REPORT

AS OF

JUNE 30, 2020

MUNCY BANK FINANCIAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In Thousands, Except Share Data) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2020

2019

ASSETS:

Cash and due from banks

$

4,840

$

4,117

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

5,754    

9,634

Total cash and cash equivalents

10,594

13,751

Interest-bearing time deposits

988

994

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

73,715

68,335

Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost

979

801

Loans receivable

403,956

376,074

Allowance for loan losses

(4,246)  

(3,986)

Loans, net

399,710

372,088

Premises and equipment, net

8,743

8,199

Accrued interest receivable

2,340

1,536

Bank-owned life insurance

13,962

11,117

Forclosed assets held for sale

100

-

Deferred tax asset, net

942

1,063

Other assets

849

1,091

TOTAL ASSETS

$

512,922

$

478,975

LIABILITIES:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

355,542

$

349,542

Noninterest-bearing deposits

84,560

69,646

Total deposits

440,102

419,188

Short-term borrowings

1,346

7,033

Long-term borrowings

10,105

28

Accrued interest payable

558

632

Other liabilities

8,970

4,191

TOTAL LIABILITIES

461,081

431,072

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, par value $0.4167 per share; 3,626,684 shares authorized;

1,708,036 shares issued; 1,531,734 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020

and 2019

712

712

Additional paid-in capital

6,341

6,341

Retained earnings

47,418

44,278

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,352

554

Treasury stock, at cost; 176,302 shares at June 30, 2020 and 2019

(3,982)

(3,982)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

51,841

47,903

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

512,922

$

478,975

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Share Data) (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$

9,739

$

9,620

Interest on balances with depository institutions

24

153

Investment securities:

Taxable

195

250

Tax-exempt

669

530

Dividends

26

18

TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

10,653

10,571

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on deposits

1,911

2,552

Interest on short-term borrowings

13

36

Interest on other borrowings

91

1

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

2,015

2,589

NET INTEREST INCOME

8,638

7,982

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

425

-

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

8,213

7,982

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

Service charges on deposit accounts

733

624

Securities gains, net

24

-

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

160

120

Investment services income

43

82

Trust income

105

117

Other service charges and fees

144

132

Other non-interest income

25

14

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

1,234

1,089

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

Salaries and employee benefits

3,624

3,501

Occupancy

317

304

Furniture and equipment

178

159

Data processing

735

642

Pennsylvania shares tax

173

171

Federal deposit insurance

33

102

Automated teller machine expense

239

245

Professional fees

304

237

Other non-interest expense

1,053

879

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

6,656

6,240

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

2,791

2,831

INCOME TAX PROVISION

405

456

NET INCOME

$

2,386

$

2,375

EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

1.56

$

1.61

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

$

0.70

$

0.66

Disclaimer

Muncy Bank Financial Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 18:05:01 UTC
