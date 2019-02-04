Munich Re America Announces New Senior Positions and Leadership Team for Its Reinsurance Division

Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (Munich Re America) today announced
appointments to several newly created senior executive positions and the
realignment of its executive leadership team for its Reinsurance
Division.
“The new positions and realigned U.S. Reinsurance Division Executive
Leadership Team reflect a flatter underwriting structure and a greater
focus on our innovation efforts. This will further enhance our ability
to deliver products and services to meet the evolving needs of our
clients,” said Steve Levy, Chief Executive Officer and President of the
Reinsurance Division. “It will also result in more nimble leadership and
enable us to respond more quickly and effectively to a rapidly changing
market environment.”
Underwriting responsibility will now be shared among several leaders who
will also serve as members of the Reinsurance Division Executive
Leadership Team effective February 1:
-
Gerry Skalka has been appointed Head of Casualty Underwriting
-
Martin Neuhaus has been appointed Head of Specialty Lines and
Facultative Underwriting, including Professional Liability/Cyber,
Credit & Surety and Marine
-
Effective November 2018, Mike Quigley was appointed Head of Property
Underwriting
-
In addition, Tim Brockett has been appointed Head of Innovation and
Strategic Products
Others who will comprise the Reinsurance Division Executive Leadership
Team in their current roles include:
-
Stephan Hochburger, Client Executive
-
Oliver Horbelt, Head of Capital Partners
-
Paul Ludwig, Client Executive
-
Sam McCroskey, Client Executive
-
Risa Ryan, Head of Strategy & Analysis
-
Joe Stuhl, Broker Executive
“The members of the Executive Leadership Team are all highly experienced
and have deep industry knowledge in their respective areas of
responsibility. I look forward to working with the team as we continue
to advance our position as an industry leader and a partner to clients
and brokers in delivering innovative risk solutions,” said Levy.
About Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.
Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. is one of the largest reinsurers in the
United States. We provide reinsurance coverages, specialty reinsurance,
and risk management solutions to commercial and personal lines insurance
carriers, agents and brokers, program administrators, and managing
general agents. Our admitted and non-admitted insurance company
affiliates also offer specialty insurance products. We provide insurance
carriers with white label products to help protect against the
devastating effects of natural catastrophes and emerging risks, while
our Innovation Lab offers client solutions in a rapidly evolving
technology risk landscape. We believe that by looking out for our
clients’ best interests with innovative risk solutions we can help build
more resilient communities and close insurance gaps.
Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., a subsidiary of Münchener
Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich
Re”), earns high ratings for financial strength from A.M. Best Company.
We serve our clients from our Princeton, New Jersey campus and regional
offices throughout the United States. For additional information visit www.munichreamerica.com.
The Munich Re Group (the “Group”) stands for exceptional solution-based
expertise, consistent risk management, financial stability, and client
proximity. The Group operates in all lines of re/insurance with
employees throughout the world and is one of the world’s leading
reinsurers. Additional information can be found at www.munichre.com.
