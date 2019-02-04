Munich Re America Announces New Senior Positions and Leadership Team for Its Reinsurance Division

Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (Munich Re America) today announced appointments to several newly created senior executive positions and the realignment of its executive leadership team for its Reinsurance Division.

“The new positions and realigned U.S. Reinsurance Division Executive Leadership Team reflect a flatter underwriting structure and a greater focus on our innovation efforts. This will further enhance our ability to deliver products and services to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Steve Levy, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Reinsurance Division. “It will also result in more nimble leadership and enable us to respond more quickly and effectively to a rapidly changing market environment.”

Underwriting responsibility will now be shared among several leaders who will also serve as members of the Reinsurance Division Executive Leadership Team effective February 1:

Gerry Skalka has been appointed Head of Casualty Underwriting

Martin Neuhaus has been appointed Head of Specialty Lines and Facultative Underwriting, including Professional Liability/Cyber, Credit & Surety and Marine

Effective November 2018, Mike Quigley was appointed Head of Property Underwriting

In addition, Tim Brockett has been appointed Head of Innovation and Strategic Products

Others who will comprise the Reinsurance Division Executive Leadership Team in their current roles include:

Stephan Hochburger, Client Executive

Oliver Horbelt, Head of Capital Partners

Paul Ludwig, Client Executive

Sam McCroskey, Client Executive

Risa Ryan, Head of Strategy & Analysis

Joe Stuhl, Broker Executive

“The members of the Executive Leadership Team are all highly experienced and have deep industry knowledge in their respective areas of responsibility. I look forward to working with the team as we continue to advance our position as an industry leader and a partner to clients and brokers in delivering innovative risk solutions,” said Levy.

About Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.

Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. is one of the largest reinsurers in the United States. We provide reinsurance coverages, specialty reinsurance, and risk management solutions to commercial and personal lines insurance carriers, agents and brokers, program administrators, and managing general agents. Our admitted and non-admitted insurance company affiliates also offer specialty insurance products. We provide insurance carriers with white label products to help protect against the devastating effects of natural catastrophes and emerging risks, while our Innovation Lab offers client solutions in a rapidly evolving technology risk landscape. We believe that by looking out for our clients’ best interests with innovative risk solutions we can help build more resilient communities and close insurance gaps.

Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., a subsidiary of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”), earns high ratings for financial strength from A.M. Best Company. We serve our clients from our Princeton, New Jersey campus and regional offices throughout the United States. For additional information visit www.munichreamerica.com.

The Munich Re Group (the “Group”) stands for exceptional solution-based expertise, consistent risk management, financial stability, and client proximity. The Group operates in all lines of re/insurance with employees throughout the world and is one of the world’s leading reinsurers. Additional information can be found at www.munichre.com.

