Munising cooking workshop: Spiralizing, Sept. 24

Spiralizing workshops is on Sept. 24, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Munising Tribal Health Center.

A spiralizer is a kitchen tool that turns vegetables (and fruit) into noodles. It changes their shape and texture, allowing them to blend better with other ingredients. For some this makes vegetables more enjoyable to eat. With a spiralizer you'll be eating more vegetables, which means you'll be lighter on calories, carbs and decreasing your sugar intake. Spiralized vegetables can work as a main meal, a side dish or a colorful and healthy addition to soups and stews-almost anywhere rational recipes might call for pasta. Although the flavors of zucchini, summer squash, carrots and butternut squash work best, vegetables like beets, celery root, cucumbers, parsnips, rutabaga and sweet potatoes can also be successfully spiralized. With more vegetables in your diet, and less processed foods, you'll not only be putting more nutrients into your body, but more fiber as well, which will keep you feeling full and satisfied longer.

Free to participate and open to the public. Registration is limited!

Instructor Cassie Steinhoff, RD, from Community Health teaches the workshop. To register or for more information, please contact Cassie Steinhoff at 906‑387‑4721 or at csteinhoff@saulttribe.net.

Supported by the Sault Tribe Good Health and Wellness In Indian Country Project. Made Possible with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Spiralizer Class Flyer