Murkowski: Voting Against Costly, Impractical Green New Deal

03.26.19

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, today spoke on the Senate floor in advance of a vote on the Green New Deal resolution. Murkowski explained the impracticality of the resolution and instead outlined the more practical, pragmatic steps Congress can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Murkowski highlighted areas where Congress has already made progress in supporting policies to reduce emissions, such as increased funding for the research and development of clean technologies, expanding the tax credit for carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration, and the passage of bills to promote emissions-free hydropower and nuclear energy.

Murkowski also focused on the need to do more to reduce domestic and global emissions by developing clean resources, including renewables, and announced plans to introduce a bipartisan bill for advanced nuclear reactor concepts. Murkowski called on her colleagues to lower the rhetoric and commit to bipartisan solutions that support innovation and promote efficiency.

Speech Excerpts: