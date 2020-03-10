Murkowski's Statement on AEIA Cloture Vote

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, tonight released the following statement about the bipartisan American Energy Innovation Act:

'I am incredulous the Senate did not vote to invoke cloture on our substitute amendment after a year of regular process in the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. It is beyond frustrating to have our bill, which contains priorities from more than 70 Senators, held up by an unrelated dispute that was never part of our discussions in the lead-up to this floor process. We will regroup and look for a path forward, but finding one will require members to be more reasonable and accommodating than they have been in the last week, and certainly more so than they were today.'

Murkowski is Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.