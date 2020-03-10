Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Murkowski's Statement on AEIA Cloture Vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 12:09am EDT

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, tonight released the following statement about the bipartisan American Energy Innovation Act:

'I am incredulous the Senate did not vote to invoke cloture on our substitute amendment after a year of regular process in the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. It is beyond frustrating to have our bill, which contains priorities from more than 70 Senators, held up by an unrelated dispute that was never part of our discussions in the lead-up to this floor process. We will regroup and look for a path forward, but finding one will require members to be more reasonable and accommodating than they have been in the last week, and certainly more so than they were today.'

Murkowski is Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 04:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aZTE : wins three Lightwave Optical Network Innovation Awards at OFC 2020
AQ
12:35aBOC AVIATION : to Buy 22 Boeing 787-8 Jets
DJ
12:34aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
PU
12:27aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Gov't, TEPCO ordered to compensate Fukushima evacuees to Hokkaido
AQ
12:19aGIORDANO INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of results for the year ended december 31, 2019
PU
12:19aCHINA SHENGHAI FOOD : Profit warning
PU
12:19aWHARF : 2019 Final Results Announcement
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:09aDOE Responds To Recent Oil Market Activity
PU
12:09aMurkowski's Statement on AEIA Cloture Vote
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Completion of CFIUS Review
5AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group