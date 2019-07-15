Log in
Murphy & McGonigle : Adds to Stable of Former SEC Lawyers with Appointment of Thomas A. Ferrigno

07/15/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy & McGonigle, the financial services and regulatory law firm, announced today that Thomas A. Ferrigno, a former Chief Counsel in the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement, has joined the firm as a Shareholder.

Mr. Ferrigno, who focuses on securities enforcement matters, becomes the 16th alumnus of the SEC currently practicing at Murphy & McGonigle.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our firm," said Thomas J. McGonigle, Executive Committee member of Murphy & McGonigle. "His depth of experience in securities enforcement will be extremely valuable to our clients and further enhances our industry leading Regulatory Enforcement Defense and Securities Litigation practices."

Murphy & McGonigle has been rated as a National Tier One Firm for seven consecutive years for Securities Regulation and Litigation – Securities in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Survey.

Mr. Ferrigno's 30 years of experience includes the representation of public companies, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and individuals in investigations and litigation conducted by the SEC, the Department of Justice, FINRA, and other governmental and quasi-governmental authorities. He also provides disclosure advice to corporations, counsels broker-dealers and investment advisers regarding regulatory requirements, and conducts internal investigations. Mr. Ferrigno has consistently been names to the "Best Lawyers of America."

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory, enforcement defense, and litigation needs across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the US Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

Murphy & McGonigle serves the litigation, enforcement defense, and regulatory counseling needs across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions in the US Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

Media Contact
Mark Curran
212.880.3989
mcurran@mmlawus.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/murphy--mcgonigle-adds-to-stable-of-former-sec-lawyers-with-appointment-of-thomas-a-ferrigno-300884831.html

SOURCE Murphy & McGonigle


© PRNewswire 2019
