Murray Energy Corporation will idle the KenAmerican Resources, Inc. Paradise No. 9 Mine effective immediately due to market conditions.

All employees affected during this idle period have been notified, and to the extent possible, positions at the Company’s other operations have been offered.

For further information please contact media@coalsource.com.

