Murray Energy Corporation : Announces it is Successful Bidder for Oak Grove, Seminole Alabama, and Maple Eagle Mining Complexes in Mission Coal Bankruptcy

Murray Energy Corporation (“Murray Energy”) has been informed that it
has been selected as the Successful Bidder to acquire the Oak Grove,
Seminole Alabama, and Maple Eagle Mining Complexes (the “Mission
Assets”), located in Alabama and West Virginia, from Mission Coal
Company, LLC (“Mission”), through the Mission bankruptcy proceedings.
Mission has accepted Murray Energy’s bid and has filed notice with the
bankruptcy court today, March 27, 2019.
Murray Energy has formed a new, majority owned unrestricted subsidiary
company, Murray Metallurgical Holdings, LLC, to acquire and operate the
Mission Assets, with its existing JV partner, Javelin Global Commodities
(UK) LTD. (“Javelin”), as the minority owner of the newly formed
unrestricted subsidiary. The bankruptcy court has scheduled a hearing on
April 3, 2019, to approve the sale of the Mission Assets to Murray
Metallurgical Holdings, LLC.
Murray Energy’s acquisition of the Mission Assets provides a significant
entrance into the metallurgical coal market, allowing for
diversification of its portfolio of quality mining assets. The Mission
Assets will benefit from Murray Energy’s best-in-class longwall mining
and operational expertise, that will further enhance the value of these
high quality metallurgical coal properties. Additionally, this
acquisition leverages Javelin’s existing global marketing platform,
bringing further value to these newly acquired assets. Murray Energy
looks forward to utilizing our management and marketing expertise in
order to ensure the maximum success of these operations.
