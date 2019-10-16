Murray Energy Corporation : Extends Forbearance Agreements with its Lenders and Elects Not to Make Interest Payments to Noteholders

As previously disclosed, on October 2, 2019 Murray Energy Corporation (“Murray Energy” or “the Company”) entered into forbearance agreements with lenders holding in excess of 50% of outstanding loans under its Superpriority Credit and Guaranty Agreement and with lenders holding in excess of 50% of outstanding loans under its ABL and FILO credit facilities. Under the terms of the forbearance agreements, the lenders agreed to forbear from exercising any and all remedies available to them in respect of any event of default arising from the missed amortization and interest payments due on September 30, 2019.

On October 15, 2019, Murray Energy and its lenders amended the previously disclosed forbearance agreements, extending the forbearance period through 11:59 p.m. (New York time) on October 28, 2019, unless further extended. The forbearance agreements will terminate upon the earlier of the end of the forbearance period or the occurrence of a specified forbearance termination event.

With discussions with its lenders and noteholders regarding strategic options to strengthen the Company’s business, liquidity and capital structure ongoing, the Company elected not to make the cash interest payments due on October 15, 2019 to holders of the Company’s 12.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2021.

Further inquiries should be directed to media@coalsource.com.

