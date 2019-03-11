Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Murray Energy Corporation : to Host Investor Conference Call on the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended 2018 Financial and Operating Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:17am EDT

Murray Energy Corporation (“Murray Energy”) announced that it will host an investor conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-ended 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. Access to the investor conference call will be limited to holders of: the Superpriority Secured Term Loan Facilities due 2022 (collectively “Superpriority Secured Term Loans”), dated June 29, 2018; the Secured Term Loan Facilities due 2020 (collectively “Senior Secured Term Loans”), dated April 16, 2015, as amended; the 12% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (“1.5 Lien Senior Secured Notes”), dated June 29, 2018; the 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 (“Second Lien Senior Secured Notes”), dated April 16, 2015, as amended; the Revolving Credit Facility and FILO facility (collectively “Revolving Credit Facility”), dated December 5, 2013, as amended and restated as of June 29, 2018; and certain broker-dealers and securities analysts.

Murray Energy has posted specific instructions on how to access the investor conference call on the Murray Energy secure investor website, which can be accessed by certified users via the “Investors” page of our public website at www.murrayenergycorp.com.

If you are a holder of the Superpriority Secured Term Loans, Senior Secured Term Loans, 1.5 Lien Senior Secured Notes, Second Lien Senior Secured Notes, Revolving Credit Facility, or a qualified broker-dealer or securities analyst, who would like to access the secured investor website, but have not yet been certified by Murray Energy, please see the “Investors” page of www.murrayenergycorp.com for information on how to become certified.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aVishay Intertechnology Optocouplers Feature Static dV/dt of 1000 V/µs
GL
11:37aCompany Profile for HFF
BU
11:37aHow to Spot, and Stop, Termite Infestations Before They Take Hold
GL
11:36aMAJEDIE ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Form 8.3 - LONMIN PLC
AQ
11:36aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL'S COMMON SHARES TO RESUME TRADING ON NASDAQ AT 12 : 00 P.M. ET Today, Monday, March 11, 2019
PR
11:36aFirst Citizens Bank Completes Conversion of Securant Bank Division
GL
11:35aDUKE ENERGY : 8-k
PU
11:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EUR/USD Is A Bit Oversold After Draghi's Blow, Ahead Of The NFP
PU
11:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sterling Set To Stabilize Below 50% Fibonacci Level Ahead Of US NFP
PU
11:35aNASDAQ : Scheduled Resumption in Village Farms International, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.