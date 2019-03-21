Muscle Icon Pumps Up Its Inaugural South Bay Championships with Bob Gold & Associates' PR Grip

Muscle
Icon will host its first non-federation muscle fitness competition
and has engaged Bob
Gold & Associates to promote the upcoming South
Bay Championships taking place May 11th from 8:00 am –
3:00 pm at the South End Racquet and Health Club located at 2800 Skypark
Dr, Torrance, CA 90505.
This inaugural event is open to all amateur competitors and will host a
variety of classes, including Men’s Classic Bodybuilding, Men’s
Physique, Women’s Figure and Women’s Bikini. Additionally, Tamra Dae
will be announcing the winner of the first Inspire Award at the South
Bay Championships, which will go to the athlete with the most inspiring
fitness journey.
“Muscle Icon is the next generation fitness competition determined to
change the way competitors, brands and the public interact! Our goal is
to meaningfully connect athletes, fans and sponsors to foster authentic
relationships for mutual benefit,” said Dan Mendoza-Conner, Founder,
Muscle Icon. “With their highly skilled experience in connecting people
and promoting game-changing new ideas and community efforts, Bob Gold &
Associates was the obvious choice to promote our inaugural event.”
Muscle Icon prides itself on its no-politics approach to competitions
and is dedicated to helping athletes build their brands through free
tools and resources. It encourages comradery amongst competitors, even
when they are contending against others -- to push themselves, motivate
others and to be a positive role model.
The event’s veteran panel of judges will feature:
-
Tamra
Dae, CEO, Brick Haus Bod & Owner, Prive Sunless
-
Mike
O’Hearn (The Titan), 4-time Mr. Universe title holder
-
Johnny
Jimenez, Mr. Orange County and Mr. Los Angeles title holder
“This event is for all folks who want to do more and be more. It’s a
wonderful community event that we want everyone to embrace,” said Bob
Gold, President and CEO of Bob Gold & Associates. “Dan Mendoza-Conner is
bringing a level of commitment to do something meaningful and caring,
and we entirely support it.”
Get presale tickets here
for $30. Those wanting to compete can sign
up as a competitor here. A full schedule for the event can be found
at https://muscleicon.com/south-bay-championship-may-11-2019/.
