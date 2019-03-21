Log in
Muscle Icon Pumps Up Its Inaugural South Bay Championships with Bob Gold & Associates' PR Grip

03/21/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Fitness icons Tamra Dae, Mike O’Hearn and Johnny Jimenez to judge

First-Time Inspire Award to be Given by Tamra Dae

Muscle Icon will host its first non-federation muscle fitness competition and has engaged Bob Gold & Associates to promote the upcoming South Bay Championships taking place May 11th from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm at the South End Racquet and Health Club located at 2800 Skypark Dr, Torrance, CA 90505.

This inaugural event is open to all amateur competitors and will host a variety of classes, including Men’s Classic Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique, Women’s Figure and Women’s Bikini. Additionally, Tamra Dae will be announcing the winner of the first Inspire Award at the South Bay Championships, which will go to the athlete with the most inspiring fitness journey.

“Muscle Icon is the next generation fitness competition determined to change the way competitors, brands and the public interact! Our goal is to meaningfully connect athletes, fans and sponsors to foster authentic relationships for mutual benefit,” said Dan Mendoza-Conner, Founder, Muscle Icon. “With their highly skilled experience in connecting people and promoting game-changing new ideas and community efforts, Bob Gold & Associates was the obvious choice to promote our inaugural event.”

Muscle Icon prides itself on its no-politics approach to competitions and is dedicated to helping athletes build their brands through free tools and resources. It encourages comradery amongst competitors, even when they are contending against others -- to push themselves, motivate others and to be a positive role model.

The event’s veteran panel of judges will feature:

“This event is for all folks who want to do more and be more. It’s a wonderful community event that we want everyone to embrace,” said Bob Gold, President and CEO of Bob Gold & Associates. “Dan Mendoza-Conner is bringing a level of commitment to do something meaningful and caring, and we entirely support it.”

Get presale tickets here for $30. Those wanting to compete can sign up as a competitor here. A full schedule for the event can be found at https://muscleicon.com/south-bay-championship-may-11-2019/.


© Business Wire 2019
