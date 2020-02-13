Muscle Maker Grill Announces Pricing of $7.7 Million Initial Public Offering

Burleson, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (“Muscle Maker” or the “Company”) announced that it priced on February 12, 2020 its initial public offering of 1,540,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 231,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price. The total proceeds paid to the Company in the initial public offering or upon exercise of the underwriter’s option will be reduced by underwriting discounts and commissions and other costs arising in the offering. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 13, 2020 under the ticker symbol “GRIL.” The offering is expected to close on February 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Alexander Capital, L.P. served as underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Alexander Capital L.P., 17 State Street, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 12, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

MJ Clyburn

TraDigital IR

575 5th Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, NY 10017

M: 917-327-6847