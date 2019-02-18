Muscle Maker Grill : Introduces the Impossible Burger

Muscle
Maker Grill, the fast-casual restaurant brand, which promotes a
healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional
dishes, today announced the addition of the plant-based Impossible
Burger, which delivers unprecedented taste, nutrition and versatility
compared to beef.
Impossible Burger cooks, smells and tastes like meat
from cows, but is made directly from plants -- for people who love meat.
Compared to the cow, Impossible Burger production uses a small fraction
of the land and water resources and emits vastly fewer greenhouse gas
emissions.
Muscle Maker Grill’s healthier burger bar menu allows guests to
enjoy a burger while keeping macros top of mind. Guests can now choose
from five nutritionally packed protein options, grass-fed beef, turkey,
all natural chicken breast, a traditional veggie burger, and the new
Impossible burger. The burgers are offered in five builds: Mushroom
Supreme, California Club, Classic, Jalapeño and the Recovery burger. The
burgers are served on whole wheat buns and come with a side of baked
sweet potato fries. Burger dressings include healthier options such as
avocado, reduced fat mayo, turkey bacon and reduced fat cheeses.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Muscle Maker Grill to offer the
Impossible Burger for guests to enjoy as part of the healthier menu.
There’s no question that they’ll be impressed by its rich texture and
taste,” said Impossible Foods’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief
Financial Officer David Lee. “The Impossible Burger remains in high
demand with consumers, and we look forward to Muscle Maker Grill joining
as one of our newest partners to serve it.”
Mushroom Supreme – Part skim mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms and
onions and lettuce on a whole wheat bun
California Club – Avocado, turkey bacon, reduced fat mayo,
lettuce, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat bun
Classic – Reduced fat cheddar, turkey bacon, zero-carb signature
sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat bun
Jalapeño – Sliced jalapeño, cajun seasoning, part skim mozzarella
cheese, reduced fat mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat bun
Recovery – Fried egg, reduced fat cheddar cheese, and turkey
bacon on a whole wheat bun
“We wanted to offer our guests another protein option that has all of
the characteristics of a traditional beef burger, without using animal
protein. The environmental benefits are an added value that we know our
guests will get behind,” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer for
Muscle Maker Grill.
The healthier burger bar menu is served at participating Muscle Maker
Grill locations. Prices vary by locations.
Guests can sign up for Muscle Maker Grill’s rewards program and earn
points toward free food! Registered guests will also receive special
offers, birthday rewards and brand news! Guests can download Muscle
Maker Grill Rewards or visit www.musclemakergrill.com/rewards
to sign up!
Founded in 1995 by Rod
Silva, Muscle Maker Grill provides its guests healthier versions of
mainstream-favorite dishes that taste great, making it easy, affordable
and enjoyable to eat healthy. Muscle Maker Grill’s diverse menu was
created for everyone – fitness enthusiasts, those starting their journey
to a healthier lifestyle, and people trying to eat better while
on-the-go. Providing “Great Food with Your Health in Mind,” Muscle Maker
Grill’s menu features items with grass-fed beef and all-natural chicken,
as well as options that satisfy all dietary preferences – from
vegetarians to the carb-free consumer and guests following a gluten-free
diet. Muscle Maker Grill does not sacrifice taste to serve healthy
options. More than just food, Muscle Maker Grill restaurants are a
friendly, relaxed and social environment where guests can enjoy
great-tasting food and engage with fellow health enthusiasts in their
area.
For more information on Muscle Maker Grill and its variety of menu
offerings, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.
Muscle Maker Grill also can be found on Facebook,
where fans can participate in online promotions, engage with other
health-conscious individuals and receive updates on new menu items,
store openings and tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle.
About Muscle Maker Grill
Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features
high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary
recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and
protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey,
pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also
offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted
flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle
Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include "forward-looking statements." To the
extent that the information presented in this press release discusses
financial projections, information, or expectations about our business
plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes
statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking.
Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words
such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes,"
"estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and
"proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these
forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there
are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results
to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged
to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other
disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk
Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with
the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the
document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not
undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as
may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005387/en/