Muscle Maker Grill : Introduces the Impossible Burger

Fast-Casual Brand Adds Plant-Based Burger to the Burger Bar Lineup

Muscle Maker Grill, the fast-casual restaurant brand, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced the addition of the plant-based Impossible Burger, which delivers unprecedented taste, nutrition and versatility compared to beef.

Impossible Burger cooks, smells and tastes like meat from cows, but is made directly from plants -- for people who love meat. Compared to the cow, Impossible Burger production uses a small fraction of the land and water resources and emits vastly fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Muscle Maker Grill’s healthier burger bar menu allows guests to enjoy a burger while keeping macros top of mind. Guests can now choose from five nutritionally packed protein options, grass-fed beef, turkey, all natural chicken breast, a traditional veggie burger, and the new Impossible burger. The burgers are offered in five builds: Mushroom Supreme, California Club, Classic, Jalapeño and the Recovery burger. The burgers are served on whole wheat buns and come with a side of baked sweet potato fries. Burger dressings include healthier options such as avocado, reduced fat mayo, turkey bacon and reduced fat cheeses.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Muscle Maker Grill to offer the Impossible Burger for guests to enjoy as part of the healthier menu. There’s no question that they’ll be impressed by its rich texture and taste,” said Impossible Foods’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer David Lee. “The Impossible Burger remains in high demand with consumers, and we look forward to Muscle Maker Grill joining as one of our newest partners to serve it.”

Mushroom Supreme – Part skim mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms and onions and lettuce on a whole wheat bun

California Club – Avocado, turkey bacon, reduced fat mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat bun

Classic – Reduced fat cheddar, turkey bacon, zero-carb signature sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat bun

Jalapeño – Sliced jalapeño, cajun seasoning, part skim mozzarella cheese, reduced fat mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a whole wheat bun

Recovery – Fried egg, reduced fat cheddar cheese, and turkey bacon on a whole wheat bun

“We wanted to offer our guests another protein option that has all of the characteristics of a traditional beef burger, without using animal protein. The environmental benefits are an added value that we know our guests will get behind,” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer for Muscle Maker Grill.

The healthier burger bar menu is served at participating Muscle Maker Grill locations. Prices vary by locations.

Founded in 1995 by Rod Silva, Muscle Maker Grill provides its guests healthier versions of mainstream-favorite dishes that taste great, making it easy, affordable and enjoyable to eat healthy. Muscle Maker Grill’s diverse menu was created for everyone – fitness enthusiasts, those starting their journey to a healthier lifestyle, and people trying to eat better while on-the-go. Providing “Great Food with Your Health in Mind,” Muscle Maker Grill’s menu features items with grass-fed beef and all-natural chicken, as well as options that satisfy all dietary preferences – from vegetarians to the carb-free consumer and guests following a gluten-free diet. Muscle Maker Grill does not sacrifice taste to serve healthy options. More than just food, Muscle Maker Grill restaurants are a friendly, relaxed and social environment where guests can enjoy great-tasting food and engage with fellow health enthusiasts in their area.

For more information on Muscle Maker Grill and its variety of menu offerings, visit www.musclemakergrill.com. Muscle Maker Grill also can be found on Facebook, where fans can participate in online promotions, engage with other health-conscious individuals and receive updates on new menu items, store openings and tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

