Museum and young leaders group to host virtual town hall on voting

Memphis, TN, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keepers of 306, an action initiative of the National Civil Rights Museum that engages civic-minded young leaders, will host a live-streamed town hall on voting entitled “Where Do We Go From Here? To the Polls.” It will broadcast on the museum’s website and Facebook Live on Tuesday, June 30, at 6:30pm CT.

The goal of the virtual forum is to raise awareness of the value of voting as a call to action for every American. The discussion will cover a variety of issues including voter turnout strategies during a pandemic, young voters’ role in upcoming elections, and how the Black Lives Matter outcry can impact voter turnout.

“There is no more important action we can take as full citizens of this nation than to exercise our right to vote,” said Museum President Terri Lee Freeman. “The issue is that often we just tell people to vote, but don't follow-up with the reason for doing nor do we tell people that voting is only the first step. I think this session that is being spearheaded by Keepers of 306 will provide that important additional information.”

“2020 has brought to the forefront many challenges of the African-American experience – healthcare, police brutality, an unequal judicial system,” said Trevia Chatman, Chair of Keepers of 306. “Our forefathers fought the same battles and overcame them through advocacy and policy change. Voting and advocating for policy change is essential and truly the way that we move forward as a nation.”

The forum will include a lesson on civics by CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, a young champion of progressive policies who was named to TIME Magazine’s 40 Under 40 in 2010 after unseating a 26-year incumbent in a South Carolina state representative race. His debut book, My Vanishing Country, will be given to the first 100 registrants of this virtual event.

The museum’s Dr. Noelle Trent will give historical perspective on voting in the U.S. and why it remains an important civic function under threat in a democratic society. The discussion will expound on this context.

A panel of educators, community activists and representatives will be moderated by Tracie Potts, senior Washington correspondent for NBC News Channel. Potts has reported for NBC for over 20 years covering politics, medical research and health policy.

Panelists include:

Dr. Thomas Parham , President of California State University-Dominguez Hill, human rights advocate

, President of California State University-Dominguez Hill, human rights advocate Rabbi Jonah Pesner , Director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism in Washington, DC

, Director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism in Washington, DC Rev. Earle Fisher , pastor, college educator and community activist, UPTheVote901, Memphis

, pastor, college educator and community activist, UPTheVote901, Memphis Senator Raumesh Akbari, Tennessee State Senate District 29, Memphis

For more details and RSVP information, visit civilrightsmuseum.org/keepers-of-306.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than

90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

About Keepers of 306

The Keepers of 306 is an action initiative of the National Civil Rights Museum to engage civic-minded young leaders who are passionate about preserving the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and activating the next generation of socially conscious change agents. For more information, visit facebook.com/keepersof306.

