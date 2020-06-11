Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Museum of the City of New York Honors Champions & Change Makers of the COVID-19 Crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 12:19pm EDT

New York, NY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its mission to share and collect New York’s stories, the Museum of the City of New York is honoring “Champions & Change Makers” who are making a difference during the COVID-19 crisis. After receiving nominations for individuals around the city, select honorees will be presented with Gotham Icon Awards at a virtual ceremony on June 17, 2020. Additional change makers will be featured online and may be featured on site at the Museum once it reopens. 

“New Yorkers across all five boroughs and of every stripe are going above and beyond during this challenging time. Our resilience and our commitment to each other and our communities are critical to ensuring that our city weathers this crisis together and emerges even stronger,” said Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York. “We are dedicated to honoring the heroes of this moment, as well as the stories of people who have made a difference throughout our city’s history. 

Details 

What: MCNY’s Champions & Change Makers Virtual Award Ceremony 

When: June 17 at 6pm-7pm ET 

Where: MCNY’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/museumofcityny

Tickets: Free with registration 

Who:  

Honorees 

  • Dr. Félix Matos-Rodríguez, Chancellor of the City University of New York  
  • Dr. Michelle Ng Gong, Chief of the Divisions of Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the Montefiore Health System 
  • Dr. Elizabeth Awerbuch, Pulmonary and Critical Care Attending Physician at Elmhurst Hospital Center 
  • Leah Scondotto, Director of Brooklyn Family Court Programs at Safe Horizon 
  • Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley, Creators and Hosts of "Stars in the House," a daily livestream program benefitting The Actors Fund 
  • Sharene Wood, President & CEO of 5001 FLAVORS and Harlem Haberdashery 

Presenters 

  • Wayne Brady, actor/singer/comedian (The Masked Singer; Whose Line Is It Anyway?) 
  • Lea DeLaria, comedian/actress/singer (Orange Is the New Black, Rocky Horror Picture Show)  
  • Stephen Kunken, actor (Billions, The Handmaid’s Tale)  
  • Sam Perkins, NBA Legend 
  • Matt Ramsey, performer and associate director, Blue Man Group 
  • Marcus Samuelsson, award-winning chef/restaurateur/cookbook author  
Robin Carol
Museum of the City of New York
541-510-2357
rcarol@mcny.org

Meryl Cooper
Museum of the City of New York
917-974-0022
mwcooper@mcny.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pCREE : Yutong Group to Deliver Its First Electric Bus in China to Use Silicon Carbide in Powertrain
PU
01:08pZION OIL & GAS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:07pU.S. auto suppliers cheer as carmakers relaunch, but long-term worries remain
RE
01:07pREALOGY : Guaranteed Rate Donates $3.4 Million to Feeding America, Helping to Provide 34 Million Meals to People in Need
PR
01:07pNestle Board Approves Switch in Water Business Strategy
DJ
01:06pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 online
AQ
01:06p5TH PLANET GAMES A/S : 28-2020 5th Planet Games A/S - Notice convening Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:06pFISHER & PAYKEL : Launches Integrated Wine Column
BU
01:05pANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group