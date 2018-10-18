Music Manager Nick Lippman Joins VNUE Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), announced today that Nick Lippman, a partner in Lippman Entertainment along with his legendary father Michael Lippman, has joined VNUE's advisory board.

Nick brings with him years of music industry knowledge and experience, particularly in utilizing emerging technology to create further opportunities for their clients such as Rob Thomas, Matchbox Twenty, the late George Michael, and more.

In 2007, at Nick's urging, Matchbox Twenty became the first artist in history to sell a full-length album, Exile on Mainstream, on a USB wristband in the mainstream market. The record debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and was quickly certified Gold.

He continued pushing the envelope with Matchbox Twenty in 2012. Initiating a groundbreaking cross-promotion between the artist, Facebook, and Spotify, he launched a campaign incorporating the concept of "Timeline" and listeners' own memories of the group as set up for the release of their latest record North. The record would debut #1 on the Billboard Top 200—their first to do so in their 15 year career. Eventually, he helped grow the band's social following to over 1.8 million fans in less than 10 months. The digital rollout included a trend-setting artist app. This was the first time a band included both augmented reality and geo-fencing on tour to communicate directly with fans, an innovation lauded by Billboard in 2013.

In setting up George Michael's 2014 album Symphonica (a #1 debut in the UK and four other countries), Nick engineered a slick roll out. The artist's web site underwent a "black out", inciting the fans to question his next move. Then, he launched an interactive app and unique events throughout the two weeks leading up to the album's release.

Then in the summer of 2016, Nick introduced the world to the first ever "Hologram Selfie Experience," where fans who purchased VIP packages had the opportunity to sing in real time next to Rob Thomas, both in Hologram form. Within minutes, the footage was emailed to the fan to share with friends, family and on social media. This was truly a unique and once in a lifetime experience. This went off extremely well garnering huge press from tier one outlets as well as fan satisfaction.

More recently, in January of 2018, Nick partnered Rob Thomas with VNUE's set.fm to release "instant" recordings of Rob's three sold out performances at the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City, benefiting the Sidewalk Angels Foundation, an effort that ended up raising over $10,000, via VNUE's innovative app platform and collectible download cards.

"I'm excited to become involved with VNUE in this capacity," said Lippman. "VNUE is making all the right moves and developing technologies and products that clearly help artists discover new revenue streams, while at the same time working to protect and further monetize artist rights with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology."

"From the first time I met with Nick, it was clearly evident that he immediately 'got' what we are doing. It felt as if he was almost giving me my own pitch," laughed Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "At that moment, I knew that we thought alike, generally ten steps ahead, and that he was a true innovator always looking for new ways to leverage technology and think outside the box. It's awesome to have his voice and expertise as a part of our advisory board and our VNUE team."

For more information on Lippman Entertainment, please visit their website at www.lippmanent.com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a VNUE is a music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, publishers, and literally all stakeholders, by creating new and exciting products such as its set.fm platform and exclusive license partner disclive.net; by leveraging automation technology and second-to-none experience in the instant live space; and by identifying issues such as lack of transparency with performance rights organizations and solving this through innovation and our patent-pending solutions. The VNUE team is the most experienced in our space, a group of technology entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters who are passionate about the future of the industry, and ensuring that the value of the rights holders are not lost in the context of new and ever-changing technology. Our team has produced live content and created experiential products for such artists and companies as Peter Frampton, Bad Company, Devo, Blondie, Wind Up Records, EMI, Capitol Records, and many more. By (a) selling only live content through our platforms, to include not just major and independent label content, but creating and scaling our own "instant" live exclusive content, (b) processing and paying mechanical royalties on instant live content, and (c), ensuring proper accounting and payment to rights holders of material played in venues, VNUE has a perfect trifecta of solutions that will revolutionize the live music business.

