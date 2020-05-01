Music from the Bethlehem Chapel

SALOME is a unique project of young artists who, in a distinctive and refined way, build on the excellent musical potential of Karel Kryl's songs, which are still topical. The program will feature songs by Karel Kryl, edited by Michal Vejskal: 'Veličenstvo Kat', 'Karavana mraků', 'Bratříčku zavírej vrátka', 'Salome' and many others.
The introductory word to the concert will be given by prof. Ing. Zbyněk Škvor, CSc., Vice-Rector for Science, Creative Activities and Doctoral Studies, and Ing. Radek Holý, Ph.D., Vice-Rector for Information Systems.
Watch the live stream at: https://youtu.be/F7uYyJAvDjE
Contact person: Lucie Štěpánová
