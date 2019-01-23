Music.iLuv : Launches Augmented-Reality Social Musical Platform that Focuses On the Next-Generation Artists

Music.iLuv, the brainchild of powerhouse female entrepreneurs, Melody
Khair and Moji
Ghodousi, announces the launch of its new mobile augmented-reality
(AR) social musical application that enhances kids’ learning,
creativity, problem-solving skills, musicality, and real-life
interactions. Usable on an iPad and iPhone, Music.iLuv is a next
generation music application for future artists to create, practice and
play music in a fun, engaging, collaborative, and affordable AR
environment. Invented by Khair, CEO of Music.iLuv, who co-developed the
Music.iLuv app with Moji Ghodousi, Music.iLuv COO, this exciting new
digital experience comes from a passion for music and children—will be
showcased at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM)
Show in Anaheim, Jan. 24-27, 2019, Booth 10100.
“Essentially, the Music.iLuv app solves the lack-of-focus problem
plaguing digital-age kids when it comes to any subjects they find hard
and requires a lot of practice, including music. That mindset is what
leads them to drop out of music under the false assumption that they are
not talented enough,” said Khair. “While 64% of kids in the U.S. do get
some form of music education, there is a staggering 50% chance that they
will drop out after only one to two years. Moji and I are driven to
change that trend with Music.iLuv. Our goal is to foster a love for
learning and appreciating music in young people everywhere that
incorporates creativity and newer methodology for learning and remaining
engaged.”
How it works:
Users can choose a song from Music.iLuv’s song library (popular songs
licensed), add their own song and music sheet with its Artificial
Intelligence (AI) and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, or
even create a song using Music.iLuv. Then, they can practice the song in
a fun and engaging environment, where they get “live” and immediate
feedback on note and timing mistakes. Visual aids are also available to
help kids play an instrument if they have no previous experience, such
as learning what key to press or what string to play. They can record
their audio files and later on sync it with their friends recording too.
As kids use the app, they get rewarded for their song creation or
practice in the form of virtual coins. The coins can then be redeemed to
purchase a wide variety of musical digital-goods from the app’s AR
store. These include 3D virtual bands, Orchestra, 3D objects, favorite
characters, musical accompaniments, rhythms, music loops, their own
recorded audio or song, and more. Users can also opt to perform in an AR
environment along with their friends and virtual bands. They can also
merge and sync their created songs to form a band or orchestra.
Along with the ability to add their recordings or their friends’
recordings to the AR, kids can also create a music video or album of
their own music, where they also get to enjoy learning how to record,
produce, and do sound mixing. What’s more, the video can be shared with
family and friends on either the app’s built-in safe social media, or on
any external social media platform.
“This approach to learning how to play an instrument is groundbreaking,
and will engage and enhance the experience for the next generation of
musical talent,” added Khair. “And the Music.iLuv app is not only for
kids. Music lovers of all ages who’ve always wanted to learn how to play
an instrument, or who want to brush up on rusty skills, will love what
this app has to offer. The app allows normal people to create songs
together, and share it with family, friends or fans.”
Music.iLuv is the only company that has proprietary algorithms for
performing polyphonic pitch detection with high accuracy. The company
has multiple patent-pending technologies in pitch detection, AR, OCR,
and AI. Khair and Ghodousi also received the prestigious SBIR Phase I
grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation for social-impacting
research & technology.
The science behind the app:
The Music.iLuv app is backed by research done at Harvard University and
the University of Southern California on what motivates digital-age
kids, how they learn and behave, and what learning processes they prefer.
“According to leading research*, musical training has the power to
generate improvements in a wide variety of skills, including memory and
spatial learning,” said Ghodousi. “To add to that, language skills such
as verbal memory, literacy, and verbal intelligence also benefit
immensely from musical training.”
Music.iLuv was developed with the expertise of the following esteemed
advisors: Robert
Cutietta, Professor of Music and Dean of the School of Music and
Dance, University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and author of
the book, "How to Raise Musical Kids." Dr
Umida Avloni, Ph.D. from Uzbek Institute of Arts (USSR). Her
expertise is in piano, music theory and composition; Dr
Sven Dickinson, Professor and past Chair of the Department of
Computer Science at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada; and Dr.
Sam Heidari, CEO of Quantenna Communications, who is a
widely-recognized leader in electrical engineering technology. He serves
as an adviser on both business and technology development for the
Music.iLuv app. He also provides proven expertise in pitch detection.
Music.iLuv is currently in a pilot program in two South Bay Area
schools. The results of the pilot programs are slated to be released in
2019.
Animation promo: Video
here.
Demo available: For a demo of the Music.iLuv app, please click on Video
here.
Music.iLuv is available in the App Store for iPad and iPhone users:
Download
here.
About Music.iLuv:
Music.iLuv is based in San Jose, CA, is an augmented-reality (AR) social
music technology company. The app is for kids and music lovers of all
ages, and designed to make music, creation, practice, and performance
engaging, easy, self-directed, collaborative, and affordable to all – in
a safe digital environment. Using the Music.iLuv app, kids or adults can
create and practice a song while getting immediate feedback on mistakes.
Users can also perform in the AR environment with their friends, virtual
bands, orchestra, and favorite characters while adding music
accompaniments, loops, mix beat, and their own recorded song or audio.
Additionally, users can record music videos or albums and share songs
and videos with friends and family in the app’s built-in safe social
media, or on any external social media platform. Music.iLuv also enables
users to connect with other artists and the fan base they build.
Music.iLuv has multiple patent-pending technologies in pitch detection,
AR, OCR, and AI. The revolutionary new app is available in the App Store
for iPad and iPhone users: Download
Here. For further information, please visit: https://www.musiciluv.com/.
*Washington Post: The
science of why music improves our memory and verbal intelligence
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005249/en/