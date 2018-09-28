Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Musk would not give up chairman role to settle SEC lawsuit - CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk refused to pay a nominal fine and give up the role of chairman for two years as part of a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/28/teslas-musk-pulled-plug-on-settlement-with-sec-at-last-minute.html on Friday, citing sources.

The settlement would also require Tesla to appoint two new independent directors, the report said.

Musk reportedly refused to sign the deal as he felt by settling he would not be truthful to himself and he wouldn't have been able to live with the idea that he agreed to accept a settlement and any blemish associated with that, the report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I'm not sure if they can settle with the SEC after turning down the opportunity, but you never know," Ivan Fienseth, an analyst with Tigress Financial Partners said.

The SEC on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Musk accusing him of fraud and sought to remove him from his role saying he made a series of "false and misleading" tweets about potentially taking the company private.

Shares of Tesla dived 11 percent on Friday as Wall Street worried the lawsuit could force Musk to step down and make it difficult for the loss-making carmaker to raise more capital.

Several worried that the SEC action was also just the beginning of a legal battle with authorities, short sellers and other investors over Musk's actions that could cost Tesla heavily.

"The SEC civil action may lead to Musk's exit from Tesla (either permanently or temporarily) and the Musk premium in the shares dissipating," Barclays analyst Brian Johnson said.

Musk, 47, is the public face of Tesla, and has driven it to the verge of profitability with a costly ramp-up of production of its Model 3 sedan over the past year.

The Silicon Valley billionaire, who within three weeks of the tweets had abandoned the plan to delist Tesla, said overnight he had done nothing wrong and the company's board reiterated its support for him.

"It will be too damaging to Tesla for him to be removed fully," Fienseth said.

"In order for Tesla to raise money I think investors will want Musk to stay involved but have more controls in place."

Shares were last down 11.2 pct at $273, wiping about $6 billion off Tesla's market value.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29pFacebook's slide stalls Intel-led Wall Street advance
RE
07:27pLEARNING FROM THE FINANCIAL CRISIS : ranking EU Member States' resilience
PU
07:25pGoogle CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
RE
07:22pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Announces Agenda for FinTech Forward 2018 Conference
PU
07:22pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Climate Change an Absolute United Nations Priority, Secretary-General Tells Pacific Island Leaders, Stressing ‘Your Voices’, Experiences Pivotal
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:02pESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : New initiative to advance women’s entrepreneurship in Asia-Pacific launched at UN General Assembly
PU
06:58pMexico, U.S. to Release Draft of Bilateral, Renegotiated Nafta Friday
DJ
06:48pMusk would not give up chairman role to settle SEC lawsuit - CNBC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.