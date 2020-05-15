Log in
Muslim Organizations Launch Ramadan Fundraisers for Low-Income and Homeless in Southern California

05/15/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

Two Muslim Non-Profit Organizations, Sahaba Initiative and the ILM Foundation, are teaming up to raise $20,000 to provide urgently-needed face masks to two of Southern California’s most vulnerable groups, low income families and the homeless community on Skid Row.

“Every year a focus of Ramadan is charity and giving, transforming these to a spiritual practice,” Arbazz Mohamed, President of Sahaba Initiative, said. “In this midst of the COVID-19 pandemic living our Islamic tradition and supporting those around us will allow us to answer our highest calling as Muslims, saving and preserving human lives.”

"The collaborative nature of this project is very important," said Todd Gallinger, a local attorney and board member of The Nonprofit Partnership, who helped coordinate the effort. "The absolute failure of the Federal government to coordinate an effective response to COVID-19 means those on the ground need to work together to provide for community needs."

Sahaba Initiative and ILM Foundation have teamed with Fashion Masques, a new Long Beach based collective, to supply high quality reusable masks for the initiative. Fashion Masques has organized local sewists to produce the masks, providing much needed economic opportunity during a time of record unemployment.

The Sahaba Initiative, based in San Bernardino, has a goal to empower and sustain families in the American diaspora with programs that address mental health issues, poverty, hunger while also focusing on creating a narrative and culture of service. They provide an array of services geared toward low-income families and were awarded 2018 State of California Non-Profit of the Year.

The ILM Foundation has served the homeless population of Skid Row for decades and established the widely recognized “Humanitarian Day” - an annual day of service during Ramadan when a large network of volunteers provide direct services to the homeless of Southern California. Recently, they partnered with the city of Los Angeles to install and staff sanitation stations on Skid Row, which will serve as distribution points for the masks.

Donations can be made on the LaunchGood online platform: https://bit.ly/SahabaFundraiser2020


© Business Wire 2020
