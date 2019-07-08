Mustang Extreme Environmental Services : Announces the Acquisition of Aria Rose Oilfield Solutions

Mustang Extreme Environmental Services announces the addition of Aria Rose Oilfield Solutions, a leading provider of in situ and “on-the-fly” water treatment services for in-ground and above-ground water storage and treatment facilities.

Established in 2016, Aria Rose offers a range of water treatment services including subsurface aeration and chemical injection systems as well as “on-the-fly” mobile water treatment at wellsite or at water storage sites. These systems were designed specifically for oilfield produced and reuse applications and have been used extensively in multiple oilfield basins.

Mustang Extreme is an industry leader in environmental solutions, providing a variety of containment services including environmental liner systems and installations, above ground storage tanks, HDPE pipeline installation, composite mats, and secondary containment systems.

“We are excited to add Aria Rose to our portfolio of services and will be introducing their products and services throughout our nationwide client base,” commented Jay Minmier, CEO of Mustang Extreme.

“Joining Mustang Extreme brings best-in-class technology and processes to Aria Rose and allows us to capitalize on their broad geographic footprint and highly talented team,” said Chad Lavender, CEO and President of Aria Rose.

For more information please contact John Turner, National Sales Director (jturner@mustangextreme.com) or Chad Lavender, Vice President – Water Treatment (clavender@mustangextreme.com).

About Mustang Extreme Environmental Services

Mustang Extreme was formed in 2018 with the merger of Extreme Plastics Plus (founded in 2007) and Mustang Energy Services (founded in 2011). The combined company is a leader in environmental containment, with significant scale and a diversified suite of products and services. Mustang Extreme is part of the Blue Wolf Capital Partners portfolio. For more information, visit www.mustangextreme.com.

