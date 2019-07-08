Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mustang Extreme Environmental Services : Announces the Acquisition of Aria Rose Oilfield Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Mustang Extreme Environmental Services announces the addition of Aria Rose Oilfield Solutions, a leading provider of in situ and “on-the-fly” water treatment services for in-ground and above-ground water storage and treatment facilities.

Established in 2016, Aria Rose offers a range of water treatment services including subsurface aeration and chemical injection systems as well as “on-the-fly” mobile water treatment at wellsite or at water storage sites. These systems were designed specifically for oilfield produced and reuse applications and have been used extensively in multiple oilfield basins.

Mustang Extreme is an industry leader in environmental solutions, providing a variety of containment services including environmental liner systems and installations, above ground storage tanks, HDPE pipeline installation, composite mats, and secondary containment systems.

“We are excited to add Aria Rose to our portfolio of services and will be introducing their products and services throughout our nationwide client base,” commented Jay Minmier, CEO of Mustang Extreme.

“Joining Mustang Extreme brings best-in-class technology and processes to Aria Rose and allows us to capitalize on their broad geographic footprint and highly talented team,” said Chad Lavender, CEO and President of Aria Rose.

For more information please contact John Turner, National Sales Director (jturner@mustangextreme.com) or Chad Lavender, Vice President – Water Treatment (clavender@mustangextreme.com).

About Mustang Extreme Environmental Services

Mustang Extreme was formed in 2018 with the merger of Extreme Plastics Plus (founded in 2007) and Mustang Energy Services (founded in 2011). The combined company is a leader in environmental containment, with significant scale and a diversified suite of products and services. Mustang Extreme is part of the Blue Wolf Capital Partners portfolio. For more information, visit www.mustangextreme.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16aNETA Series III Handbooks Bring Together the Best, Most Comprehensive Electrical Power Systems Industry Resources
GL
06:15aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Directorate Change
PR
06:14aGOODRICH PETROLEUM : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Update
PU
06:14aGERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL : Investor exercises pur­chas­ing option for HALLHUBER
PU
06:14aAIRASIA BERHAD : 慶祝飛越澳門十五載 答謝回饋單程票價mop115起
PU
06:13aBAKKAVÖR : Wells MP finds out how the UK's most popular desserts are made in Highbridge
PU
06:12aMDC HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11a8I ENTERPRISES ACQUISITION CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aOnline ad growth seen slowing in 2021 to levels since dotcom bubble burst
RE
06:08aM D C : Reports Selected Preliminary 2019 Second Quarter Results and Announces Earnings Release Schedule
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise after shake-up to cut 18,000 jobs
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Interim data evaluating Elocta® for Immune Tolerance Ind..
4EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest
5KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About