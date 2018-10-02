Log in
Mustang Resources : Results of Meeting

10/02/2018 | 05:07am CEST

2 October 2018

ASX Market Announcements Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Results of General Meeting of Shareholders

The results of Mustang Resources Limited's General Meeting held on 2 October 2018 are set out in the attached Appendix A.

Resolutions 1 to 13 where carried on a combination of proxy votes and shareholder poll votes present at the meeting.

The results are provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and include a summary of the votes by proxies on the Agenda considered at the Annual General Meeting.

Robert Marusco Company Secretary

MUSTANG RESOURCES LIMITED

111 Flinders Street, Surry Hills, NSW 2010, Australia

Level 1, 9 Bowman Street South Perth WA 6151 Registered Office: PO Box 840, South Perth WA 6951

Perth Telephone: +61 (0) 8 9217 2400

ACN: 090 047 785 | Website: www.mustangresources.com.au

APPENDIX A

Resolution

1

RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1

2

RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1A 3

ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES

4

ISSUE OF PLACEMENT OPTIONS

5

PARTICIPATION OF RELATED PARTY IN PLACEMENT - REGIUS RESOURCES GROUP LTD 6

PARTICIPATION OF RELATED PARTY IN PLACEMENT - DR BERNARD OLIVIER 7

ISSUE OF OPTIONS - ADVISORS

8

ISSUE OF OPTIONS - JETT CAPITAL

9

RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES

10 RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF OPTIONS

11 RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES

12

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

13 CONSOLIDATION OF CAPITAL

Against

9,997,372

9,997,715

10,036,422

10,016,183

8,841,191

7,846,249

5,958,527

5,882,202

9,984,482

8,563,845

8,543,290

7,030,351

9,592,385

Manner in which security holder directed the proxy vote

ShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholders

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

Chairman

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

For

Excluded

Abstain

RESULT

2,664,483

1,568,554

CARRIED

2,664,483

1,568,554

CARRIED

0

2,268,748

CARRIED

2,664,483

2,268,748

CARRIED

65,290,525

5,127,293

CARRIED

0

5,410,225

CARRIED

0

2,922,487

CARRIED

0

2,102,293

CARRIED

1,879,256

1,568,554

CARRIED

0

3,709,940

CARRIED

0

3,729,940

CARRIED

0

1,013,854

CARRIED

0

1,560,385

CARRIED

154,871,927 7,569,093

Chairman

TOTAL

154,871,584 7,569,093

162,440,677

155,778,243 8,588,016

164,366,259

154,152,922 7,569,093

161,722,015

88,824,404 8,588,016

97,412,420

154,826,939 8,588,016

163,414,955

159,202,399 8,588,016

160,098,918 8,588,016

154,651,121 8,588,016

163,239,137

155,803,628 8,594,016

164,397,644

155,804,183 8,594,016

164,398,199

160,016,208 8,611,016

168,627,224

165,518,659

156,980,643 8,538,016

Disclaimer

Mustang Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 03:06:01 UTC
