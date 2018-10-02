|
Mustang Resources : Results of Meeting
10/02/2018 | 05:07am CEST
2 October 2018
Results of General Meeting of Shareholders
The results of Mustang Resources Limited's General Meeting held on 2 October 2018 are set out in the attached Appendix A.
Resolutions 1 to 13 where carried on a combination of proxy votes and shareholder poll votes present at the meeting.
The results are provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and include a summary of the votes by proxies on the Agenda considered at the Annual General Meeting.
Robert Marusco Company Secretary
APPENDIX A
Resolution
1
RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1
2
RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES - LISTING RULE 7.1A 3
ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES
4
ISSUE OF PLACEMENT OPTIONS
5
PARTICIPATION OF RELATED PARTY IN PLACEMENT - REGIUS RESOURCES GROUP LTD 6
PARTICIPATION OF RELATED PARTY IN PLACEMENT - DR BERNARD OLIVIER 7
ISSUE OF OPTIONS - ADVISORS
8
ISSUE OF OPTIONS - JETT CAPITAL
9
RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES
10 RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF OPTIONS
11 RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES
12
CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
13 CONSOLIDATION OF CAPITAL
Against
9,997,372
9,997,715
10,036,422
10,016,183
8,841,191
7,846,249
5,958,527
5,882,202
9,984,482
8,563,845
8,543,290
7,030,351
9,592,385
Manner in which security holder directed the proxy vote
ShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholdersShareholders
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
Chairman
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
TOTAL
|
For
|
Excluded
|
Abstain
|
RESULT
|
2,664,483
|
1,568,554
|
CARRIED
|
2,664,483
|
1,568,554
|
CARRIED
|
0
|
2,268,748
|
CARRIED
|
2,664,483
|
2,268,748
|
CARRIED
|
65,290,525
|
5,127,293
|
CARRIED
|
0
|
5,410,225
|
CARRIED
|
0
|
2,922,487
|
CARRIED
|
0
|
2,102,293
|
CARRIED
|
1,879,256
|
1,568,554
|
CARRIED
|
0
|
3,709,940
|
CARRIED
|
0
|
3,729,940
|
CARRIED
|
0
|
1,013,854
|
CARRIED
|
0
|
1,560,385
|
CARRIED
154,871,927 7,569,093
Chairman
TOTAL
154,871,584 7,569,093
162,440,677
155,778,243 8,588,016
164,366,259
154,152,922 7,569,093
161,722,015
88,824,404 8,588,016
97,412,420
154,826,939 8,588,016
163,414,955
160,098,918 8,588,016
163,239,137
164,397,644
164,398,199
168,627,224
156,980,643 8,538,016
